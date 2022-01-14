Car tax 2022: deadlines, exemptions and how to avoid fines

The property tax is paid on all vehicles owned, except for the exceptions provided, regardless of whether the car is actually used. A guide with 2022 news, payment methods, exemptions and penalties for non-payment

Rivers of words have been spent on car tax in recent months, among those calling for its abolition and initiatives to cushion the impact of the pandemic on the most exposed categories. In fact, the property tax on vehicles remains in place despite rumors that the government aimed at canceling it, similarly for the super stamp reserved for cars with over 185 kWh, or 252 hp, despite the proposal to eliminate it. The only change concerns the scrapping of the tax bills for the unpaid car tax for the period 2000 – 2010 with amounts not exceeding 5,000 euros. Since last November, these debts have been automatically canceled.

WHEN TO PAY THE CAR DOLLAR – During 2020 and 2021, thanks to the most acute phase of the pandemic, some extensions were granted to the expiry of the car tax with times and methods varying from region to region, administrative bodies to which the tax belongs. Once the tolerance phase was completed, from 2022 the usual deadlines were restored which for renewals falls on the last day of the month following the expiry of the previous road tax, while for the first payment of newly registered cars the timing is different.

Below are the deadlines and the relative deadline for making the payment:

stamp duty expired in December 2021: payment from 1st to 31st January 2022;

stamp duty expired in January 2022: payment from 1st to 28th February 2022;

stamp duty expired in April 2022: payment from 1 May to 31 May 2022;

stamp duty expired in May 2022: payment from 1 June to 30 June 2022;

stamp duty expired in July 2022: payment from 1 August to 1 September 2022;

stamp duty expired in August 2022: payment from 1st to 30th September 2022;

stamp duty expired in September 2022: payment from 1st to 31st October 2022;

stamp duty expired in December 2022: payment from 1st to 31st January 2023.

Lombard and Piedmontese motorists, on the other hand, must pay the car tax by the last day of the month following that of registration.

HOW TO PAY THE CAR DOLLAR – The 2022 car tax can be paid in different ways, from home through home banking services or at a tobacconist’s, or again at an ACI counter: home Banking, Sisal and Lottomatica points of sale, Poste Italiane (online or through post offices) , bank domiciliation with 15% discount (valid only for some regions), at authorized ATMs, on the ACI website through the pagoBollo service, through the IO app, through Satispay, on the Revenue Agency website or at Car practice agencies through the PagoPa system.

EXEMPTIONS AND SANCTIONS – Certain categories of motorists or certain types of vehicles are exempt from paying the car tax. Who benefits from the Law 104, and has purchased a new vehicle with the benefits provided, will not be subject to the payment of the tax. Similarly, those who buy one electric car will enjoy an exemption for the first 5 years, while the historic cars with at least 30 years will not be subject to the payment of the car tax. The nonpayment of the stamp implies a lack of good-natured warning, if the procedure is not fulfilled in time, the procedure foresees the sending to the defaulting motorist of a tax bill with the requested amount plus penalties and interest. If this request is also ignored, the administrative detention will be applied with all the practical problems that this entails up to the official cancellation of the vehicle from the archives of the Public vehicle register in the Region of belonging.

January 14, 2022 (change January 14, 2022 | 14:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link