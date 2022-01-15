Car tax 2022, here’s everything you need to know







One of the least loved taxes by motorists, but that must be paid regularly every year regardless of the actual use of the car, and the car tax. Which, let us remember, is a possession tax and not a circulation tax. C.n the new year, few changes are expected compared to 2021. Let’s discover them together with automobile.it, the Used, new, Km 0 and rental cars classifieds site, which has created a mini guide on this topic.

New this year. No.In the last few months, as is cyclically, there was talk of a possible abolition of this tax, but no guidance has come from the government in this sense. Furthermore, an amendment was also rejected calling for the abolition of the “super stamp” for high-powered cars (over 252 hp).. The only change concerns the scrapping of the tax bills for the unpaid car tax relating to the period 2000-2010 with amounts not exceeding 5,000 euros. Since last November, these debts have been automatically canceled.

Car tax extension for Covid: what happened in the emergency phase. Thanks to the economic difficulties deriving from the COVID-19 pandemic, measures have been adopted in the last 24 months to protect motorists. With specific reference to the car tax, the various decrees issued had ordered the postponement of payment, while some regions had even provided for specific measures such as the reimbursement of the amount for taxis, NCCs and tourist buses given the lockdown period and the inability to circulate freely on the territory. Completed the phase of full emergency, from 1 January the traditional maturities were restored.

This tribute is of regional competence and the payment follows different rules depending on whether it is the first payment or a renewal, since in this second case the payment of the amount is foreseen according to a pre-established calendar and can be made within the last day of the month following the expiry of the previous stamp.

How to pay the car tax. There are many options available. In fact, you can carry out this operation from the comfort of your home using the home banking services, or go to the tobacconist’s or even on the website of the Revenue Agency, at an ACI counter or car practice agencies. In addition, direct debit is provided for the payment which in some regions provides a discount of 15%. For the verification of payment of this and of previous years, you can link to the website of the Revenue Agency or access the ICA portal. The amount owed is generally already calculated automatically online, but if you want to quantify it in advance, it is necessary take as a reference not only the power of the vehicle expressed in kilowatts, but also the environmental class of belonging. This information can be found in the vehicle registration document: in item P.2 the power in Kilowatts is expressed, while in item V.9 the environmental class is indicated.

When must the 2022 car tax be paid. Here is a summary of the deadlines:

expired stamp duty a December 2021 : payment from 1 to 31 January 2022;

: payment from 1 to 31 January 2022; expired stamp duty a January 2022 : payment from 1 to 28 February 2022;

: payment from 1 to 28 February 2022; stamp expired ad April 2022 : payment from 1 May to 31 May 2022;

: payment from 1 May to 31 May 2022; expired stamp duty a May 2022 : payment from 1 June to 30 June 2022;

: payment from 1 June to 30 June 2022; expired stamp duty a July 2022 : payment from 1 August to 1 September 2022;

: payment from 1 August to 1 September 2022; expired stamp duty a August 2022 : payment from 1 to 30 September 2022;

: payment from 1 to 30 September 2022; expired stamp duty a September 2022 : payment from 1 to 31 October 2022;

: payment from 1 to 31 October 2022; expired stamp duty a December 2022: payment from 1 to 31 January 2023.

Motorists Lombard and Piedmontese, on the other hand, must pay the car tax by the last day of the month following that of registration.

When is car tax exemption foreseen? Those who benefit from Law 104 and have purchased a new vehicle with the facilities provided will not be subject to the payment of the road tax. Similarly, those who buy one electric car can enjoy one exemption for the first 5 years, while the historic cars with at least 30 years they are not subject to the payment of the stamp duty.

Unpaid car tax: the consequences. The procedure provides for the dispatch to the overdue motorist of a tax bill with the amount required plus penalties and interests. If you ignore this request, the administrative detention with all the practical problems that this entails up to the official cancellation of the vehicle from the archives of the public vehicle register in the region to which it belongs.