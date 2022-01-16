Car tax 2022, pay attention to deadlines and exemptions

Stop to extensions and suspensions on car tax granted by local administrations in 2020 and 2021 to meet citizens during the health emergency. During the approval phase of the Budget law, the hypothesis of the abolition of the property tax on cars reappeared, as well as of the super stamp for cars over 252 hp, but everything ended in a stalemate and from this year the stamp duty will be paid again with the normal deadlines. Here is a brief guide on what you need to know about dates, exemptions and penalties.

Car tax 2022, deadline dates

As a tax of regional competence, the car tax has been extended in different terms and procedures for each administration, but starting from 1 January of this year the usual renewal times have been reintroduced by the last day of the following month. Below is an example summary on when to pay the car tax according to the month of expiry:

December 2021 – payment from 1st to 31st January 2022;

January 2022 – payment from 1st to 28th February 2022;

April 2022 – payment from 1st May to 31st May 2022;

May 2022 – payment from 1st June to 30th June 2022;

July 2022 – payment from 1 August to 1 September 2022;

August 2022 – payment from 1st to 30th September 2022;

September 2022 – payment from 1st to 31st October 2022;

December 2022 – payment from 1st to 31st January 2023

In Lombardy and Piedmont, the payment of the vehicle tax falls on the last day of the month following that of registration, while for cars with a new registration number, the dates vary from region to region.

Car tax 2022, how to pay it

To find out the amount to be paid, you can use the system on the ACI website through which to calculate the exact amount. The 2022 car tax can be paid in different ways, from home or at a tobacconist’s, or even at an ACI counter. Here are the payment options:

home Banking,

Sisal and Lottomatica stores,

Poste Italiane (online or through post offices),

bank domiciliation with 15% discount (valid only for some regions),

enabled ATMs,

on the ACI website through the pagoBollo service,

through the IO app,

through Satispay,

on the website of the Revenue Agency or at the car practice agencies through the PagoPa system.

Car tax 2022, penalties

The only news regarding this year is represented by the scrapping of tax bills for unpaid car tax for the period 2000-2010 on sums not exceeding 5 thousand euros, debts that have been automatically canceled since last November (here we talked about the hypothesis of the abolition of the super tax).

For those who do not pay the stamp there is one fine of 4.29% if the balance is paid within 12 months or 5% if the tax is paid over 2 years from the due date.

Drivers who do not pay for 3 consecutive years, on the other hand, risk having their car canceled from the Public Automobile Register (PRA) with consequent withdrawal of the vehicle registration certificate and number plate (here we have explained how to avoid the administrative detention for the unpaid road tax. ).

Car tax 2022, exemptions

They are exempt from paying the car tax certain categories of motorists, such as those who own vehicles used for the transport of people with disabilities and are recipients of the application of Law 104. Exempt from paying the tax also those who buy an electric car, for the first 5 years as we wrote here , while the exemption is total for owners of historic cars with at least 30 years of age, they will not be subject to the payment of the car tax.