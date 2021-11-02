Car tax 2022, the sting arrives. Where you pay more

Car tax 2022 at risk of sting. No gentlemen, we are not talking about the cancellation of one of the most hated taxes by Italians. The increases are coming. Some Italian regions have planned to put their hand to the car tax and are considering the possibility of increasing it. A legitimate decision: we must, in fact, remember that the car tax is managed locally.

Car tax 2022 at risk of sting. No gentlemen, we are not talking about the cancellation of one of the most hated taxes by Italians. The increases are coming. Some Italian regions have planned to put their hand to the car tax and are considering the possibility of increasing it. A legitimate decision: we must, in fact, remember that the car tax it is managed locally. Every single region has ample freedom: it can decide the cost, it can decide discounts or exemptions. But also to ask for a real increase. Let’s try to see who runs the risk of overpaying.

To run the risk of putting their wallet and paying more this year or last year are the motorists residing in the Tuscany region. For the moment there is still nothing certain, but the administration would be studying an increase of car tax, inserting this operation within a package of measures that would be oriented towards the reduction of the deficit.

Car tax, a real sting is coming!

Generally the decision to raise taxes at the local level is the result of a very careful and precise evaluation. Put your hand to car tax and making taxpayers pay more is definitely not a light-hearted decision. In fact, it is necessary to take into consideration that families are going through a very difficult period from an economic point of view, conditioned as they are by the health emergency and the economic crisis it has triggered. A possible sting that would arrive on the car tax it would be very heavy for taxpayers, but above all this cost would be added to the increases that have been arriving on electricity and gas bills in recent months. Not to mention the costs that consumers have to incur due to the rise in the prices of goods and services, which will occur when we pass from the old to the new year.

To affect the cost of the car tax will also be the transfers that the Government Centrale will decide to reserve for individual regions. After a year and a half of pandemic, the various regional and municipal administrations are put in difficulty by Covid and are forced to jump through hoops to make ends meet in 2021. Unfortunately, motorists cannot do anything about it: the car tax it has to be paid for and this is no joke. Otherwise we could escape the penalties. What is certain, at least for the moment, is that this does not seem to be the best time to raise taxes on citizens, regardless of whether they are nationally or locally. Indeed, perhaps it would be better to think about lowering them.

Car tax, the case of Tuscany!

Surely the most emblematic case is the one involving the Tuscany region, where we are already talking about it openly and where the increase in car tax it seems closer and closer. But where, above all, there is no lack of discontent. Eugenio Giani, president of the Tuscany region, however, he wanted to underline:

Before touching the wallets of the Tuscans I think about it a hundred thousand times. The increase of the car tax it is a hypothesis advanced by me in the council – explains Giani – the hypotheses are many and are contained in a package of proposals that we will have to evaluate in depth on the double direction Rome and the city.

An aired hypothesis, but for which a sharp rejection by Stefania Saccardi, vice president and exponent of Italy Viva. The Democratic partyInstead, for the moment he has decided not to take a position and would have stopped at the window to wait. This position can be deduced from Vincenzo Ceccarelli, that’s right on car tax he stressed that the issue for the mometo remained open and will be addressed. Nicola Danti, on the other hand, he firmly declared himself against it

to any hypothesis of an increase in the tax burden. Taxes must decrease not increase, taking as an example Prime Minister Draghi himself who has repeatedly reiterated how in this phase the money must be returned to citizens, not withdrawn. Moreover, this story of the stamp is bizarre: it was not discussed either in the council or in the regional council.

A real alarm comes from Tuscany!

What comes from the Tuscany it can be considered, to all intents and purposes, a real alarm. We are talking about one of the most virtuous regioi at the health level. What would be happening at this stage alarms many observers. Nicola Danti explains:

However, we have not received any precise news from Giani and Bezzini. I think the time has come to think less, much less, about tape cuts and vernissages and work to give life to a government action animated by the majority forces and collegially led by the junta.

The car tax it could be a good parachute to cover health care costs.