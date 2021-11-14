Car tax and payment, how to check if it has been paid?

How can you check the payment of the car tax? Procedure, that’s what it is specifically about.

When it comes to cars and vehicles, there are many aspects to take into consideration and on which attention is drawn, including the question relating to stamp duty: how to check if it has been paid? The details and what you need to know about it.

Who owns a car he knows that there are several aspects to keep in mind, important details from remember, deadlines and so on. Among these, as mentioned above, there is in fact for example the car tax. Someone may be wondering how to go about check its due date and if it has already been paid or not.

Precisely in this regard, as you can read on i-dome.com, it is explained that until recently there was a special service on the site of the Revenue Agency. This service, however, it says, has entered the phase of decommissioning.

On the Agenzia dell’Entrate website, in fact, under the heading “Calculate the stamp”, the text reads: “In implementation of the regulatory provisions contained in article 51 of law decree no. 124/2019, the vehicle tax archive managed by the Revenue Agency is being disposed of in favor of the new information system of the Public Automobile Register (PRA) managed by the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI). “

I-dome.com stresses that the procedure is now accessible via the portal of the ACI, but what are the operations to be performed?

Car tax and payment, the procedure on the ACI website

The car tax it is one of the aspects to keep in mind and therefore there can be curiosity and attention about how to do it check if necessary the payment in this regard. To do this, he explains i-dome.com, it is advisable to visit the de the Automobile Club Italia – ACI.

We read that with a view to improving effectiveness and efficiency, as well as digitization, the data contained in the information archive ofthe Revenue Agency have been transferred to the public vehicle registry system.

The service in question requires some data to be indicated on the vehicle and on the person who has the title.

Those interested, after arriving on the portal, they should be able to notice two services related to car tax.

You can first of all calculate stamp and super stamp online, with the service that, we read on i-dome.com, it is free to access and allows you to calculate the amount that would be due, but also the expiration date and there are any penalties.

Plus, you can too calculate and pay your car tax online, with the service that would be subordinated to the access to be done through the credentials SPID, CIE or CNS. In that case, the user might as well view whether or not payment has been made, but also the amount due, the expiration date and, if necessary, proceed with the payment online.

Respect to data that the user should enter, there are the type of vehicle; the license plate number; the region of residence of the holder; and the type of payment.

READ ALSO >>> Car tax, what will happen in 18 Regions: incredible but true

Subsequently, the user in question should be able to see if the payment whether or not it has been done, with relative date of effect and expiry, the amount due and if there is a delay in the payment, the sanction which could be applied.

In any case and regardless of everything, when we talk about this as well as other speeches relating to payments, deadlines and aspects to be respected, it is advisable to inquire and investigate the information by consulting the experts in the field to receive explanations, doubts and better understand the directions to follow.