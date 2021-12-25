Business

Car tax, be careful not to pay it for others

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman34 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

When buying a used car you have to be careful to check the expiry date of the car tax, if you do not want to pay for others.

Surely the first aspects to look at when buying aused car it’s conditions vehicle techniques and that everything corresponds to what was announced in the offer, in the event that the buyer and seller have come into contact through online sites.

The expiry of the car tax

On the other hand, we do not always think about verifying the expiration of the stamp car, i.e. the vehicle tax that must be paid annually. To check it, just enter the vehicle license plate on the portal of theAci or on that ofRevenue Agency. It is in fact to be taken into account that the tax is linked to the owner and not the car.

Therefore, in the case of a used car, it is up to the person who turns out to be the owner to pay the car tax.last useful day to make the payment (i.e. the last day of the month following that of enrollment). Unless you live in Lombardy. Here, the owner is obliged to pay the tax on the first day of payment (therefore the first day of the month following that of enrollment).

Read also: Tax bills, after Christmas you have a few days to submit a deferral request

A concrete example

Car tax, be careful not to pay it for others

All this is important to avoid paying the car tax when it would actually be due to previous owner. If, say, a car tax expires in January and the sale takes place in the same month, it would be up to the buyer to pay it. Since he would be the holder of the vehicle the month following the deadline, the deadline for paying the road tax.

Read also: Furniture and appliances, a few days to take advantage of a higher bonus

If, on the other hand, the sale took place on March 1, the payment would be up to the old man owner, even if he does not use the vehicle, as he is still the holder as of February 28th (last day of the tax due date). In short, it is good to pay close attention to the dates.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman34 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bill Gates chose where to build his first nuclear plant. It will use the new Natrium technology

November 18, 2021

Tim, Gubitosi leaves the scene. Vivendi the check, what will happen to the Kkr takeover?

4 weeks ago

How much does a CEO make? The average salary in listed companies is close to 2 million euros

November 19, 2021

Adblue unavailable and increasingly expensive, less polluting diesels at risk …

November 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button