Car tax, be careful not to pay it for others

When buying a used car you have to be careful to check the expiry date of the car tax, if you do not want to pay for others.

Surely the first aspects to look at when buying aused car it’s conditions vehicle techniques and that everything corresponds to what was announced in the offer, in the event that the buyer and seller have come into contact through online sites.

The expiry of the car tax

On the other hand, we do not always think about verifying the expiration of the stamp car, i.e. the vehicle tax that must be paid annually. To check it, just enter the vehicle license plate on the portal of theAci or on that ofRevenue Agency. It is in fact to be taken into account that the tax is linked to the owner and not the car.

Therefore, in the case of a used car, it is up to the person who turns out to be the owner to pay the car tax.last useful day to make the payment (i.e. the last day of the month following that of enrollment). Unless you live in Lombardy. Here, the owner is obliged to pay the tax on the first day of payment (therefore the first day of the month following that of enrollment).

A concrete example

All this is important to avoid paying the car tax when it would actually be due to previous owner. If, say, a car tax expires in January and the sale takes place in the same month, it would be up to the buyer to pay it. Since he would be the holder of the vehicle the month following the deadline, the deadline for paying the road tax.

If, on the other hand, the sale took place on March 1, the payment would be up to the old man owner, even if he does not use the vehicle, as he is still the holder as of February 28th (last day of the tax due date). In short, it is good to pay close attention to the dates.