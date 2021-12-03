Car tax exemption: those who no longer have to pay it

The car tax it is a tax linked to the possession of a car duly registered in the public motor vehicle register which must be paid every year, regardless of whether or not your vehicle is used. Not all cars, however, are subject to this tax, some only for a set period, others, on the other hand, benefit from a total exemption. But let’s see specifically what are the private means of transport that do not pay the road tax.

Electric cars

Who buys aelectric car has the advantage of not paying the car tax, even if this privilege is not for a fixed term. The exemption lasts five years but, in any case, at the end of this period the tax to be paid is much lower than that set for cars at gas, diesel and gas. Motorcycles and mopeds, on the other hand, will have to pay the entire tax. The tax differs from region to region, since, as the Corriere della Sera, since 1999 these entities have been delegated by the state to manage vehicle taxes.

What are the rules in Piedmont and Lombardy

Piedmont is very flexible regarding the payment of the car tax. Exemptions are guaranteed for Euro 6 or higher cars, in addition to electric cars, methane gas, liquefied petroleum gas, or exclusively natural gas or LPG of construction. The machines a double power supply, with the system already installed originally they will not pay the car tax for five years, in the same way as electric cars.

In the Lombardy region, on the other hand, the exemption from the road tax is indefinite if the car is electric or hydrogen. There is also an incentive of € 90 for those who demolish polluting vehicles. In addition, the free circulation tax is guaranteed for three years when polluting vehicles are replaced with Euro 5 and 6 petrol, dual-fuel or hybrid cars. Finally, there is a 50% discount, in the absence of scrapping, if the hybrid car is registered after 1 January 2019.

How it works for classic cars

The so-called vintage car, that is, those who are over thirty years old, do not pay the car tax, but only a road tax ranging from 25.82 to 31.24 euros. The same thing also applies to mopeds. If, on the other hand, the vehicles are between twenty and twenty-nine years old, the car tax is paid in half, provided that the certificate of historical relevance has been obtained. This is not true in all regions. In Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and the autonomous province of Trento these cars also do not pay road tax, while in Umbria, Tuscany and Lazio a 10% reduction is applied. Finally, in Sicily and Veneto, the tax is paid in full.

Benefits for the disabled

Thanks to law 104/92, vehicles and mopeds used for the transport of disabled they are exempt from paying the car tax. The benefit, however, is valid for one vehicle only, which must be registered in the name of the handicapped person or a direct family member of the disabled person for tax purposes or vice versa.