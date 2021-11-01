Car tax: from 1 November you no longer pay! Here are the lucky ones

From 1 November 2021 the car tax has been canceled. And you won’t pay any more. This is the conclusion of the implementation of the support law decree bis with which the procedures for cancel the car tax of those who have not paid for it despite the presence of one tax notice issued between 2000 and 2010. The fiscal peace sanctioned by the government led by Mario Draghi, bears its fruits on 1 November.

The whole procedure for the cancellation of the tax debt relating to the car tax ends on October 31st, on Halloween night. It is not a joke but a sweet morsel for thousands of tax payers who from November 1st they will no longer have to worry about paying the car tax.

But be careful! The car tax is not paid only for tax pending in the years between 2000 and 2010, on which the collection agent was unable to collect the debt. But not everyone will be able to access this procedure which ends on October 31st.

I am indeed included in the fiscal peace who has a tax bill, also relating to car tax, containing one or more unpaid taxes as long as amount less than 5,000 euros.

Furthermore, the condition for cancellation is that the total taxable income produced in 2019, both from a natural person and from different people (example VAT number) was not more than 30,000 euros.

But by October 31, the owners of vehicles, whose road tax expired in September 2021, will have to pay the tax, under penalty of penalties and penalties, which can reach 30% as a penalty and 0.5% per semester. as penalties. Up to the administrative stop of the car.

Car tax: those who no longer pay since November 1st

The Sostegni bis decree of 22 March, converted into law, decrees the fiscal peace on tax bills notified in the period between 2000 and 2010 relating to taxes, including car tax, provided that a series of requirements are met.

The tenor of the decree provided that the tax bills of an amount not exceeding 5,000 euros were to be canceled. Therefore, if several taxes such as car tax had been consolidated in a tax folder, but which exceeded that threshold, it could not be the subject of the total cancellation. The Revenue Agency intervened on this point with circular 11 / E of 22 September 2021 which clarified how the roof for the excerpt of the bill is not referred to the tax bill itself, but to the single tribute subject of the excerpt and contained in the tax bill. Thus the car tax unpaid in past years and notified in tax bills issued between 2000 and 2010 if of an amount less than 5,000 euros it will be canceled on October 31st. On November 1, the taxpayers concerned will be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Car tax canceled: November 1st is celebrated, but what are the requirements?

The law of conversion of the support law decree bis, confirmed the choice of the Government to lead Mario Draghi of facilitate some taxpayers which, as of March 22, have debts suspended with the tax authorities, but relating to the period between 2000 and 2010. Before reaching this decision, the League had pressed for the period to be extended until 2015. Instead, Prime Minister Mario Draghi, to make sense of the subsidy measure, as a sign of help to those who, hit by the pandemic, are in conditions of economic difficulty, instead introduced a income cap which must be taken as a reference in order to access the tax relief.

This roof was fixed in 30,000 euros as total taxable income, which also includes income taxed with subsidized rates such as income from the dry coupon. For natural persons, reference is made to the tax return or the Individual Persons model of 2020, relating to 2019, as well as for individuals from natural persons, reference is instead made to the Income Declaration Models Joint Stock Companies, Partnerships, Entities non-commercial, whose title page indicates a tax period that includes the date of 31 December 2019.

The facilitated definition applies to debts falling within the “Scrapping-ter” (Legislative Decree no. 119/2018), in the “Balance and excerpt” (Budget law 2019) and in the “Reopening of terms” (provided for by Legislative Decree no. 34 / 2019), provided that the balance on 22 March 2021 does not exceed 5,000 euros.

In addition to the amount of the debt related to the car tax, they are interest is also canceled for delayed registration in the role e sanctions. While the premiums and interest on arrears and any procedural costs are not canceled, which however will be reimbursed by the Revenue Agency to the collection agent. So the taxpayer will not have to pay anything.

Car tax: the cancellation procedure as of November 1st

The facilitated definition introduced by the support decree bis is fully implemented on November 1, 2021. In fact, on October 31, the Revenue Agency – Collection cancels the resulting car tax debt still outstanding at March 22, 2021 and relating to the period between 200 and 2010.

The procedure by which the cancellation will be effective on Halloween night, it is fully automated. The taxpayer is not required to provide any information or have to submit an application.

On 20 August the Revenue Agency and the collection agent started a data exchange procedure in order to arrive at cancel the car tax on 31 October to those who meet the requirements.

The first step was taken by the Revenue-Collection Agency which provided the Revenue Agency with the list of taxpayers’ tax codes, both natural and non-natural persons, with a balance of less than 5,000 euros for each tax bill not paid on 22 March and dating back to the period 2000-2010.

The Revenue Agency has crossed these tax codes with those that, in the database of tax returns, appear to have produced an income not exceeding 30,000 euros in 2019. From this operation, the Revenue Agency has returned to the Revenue-Collection Agency the tax codes that meet the income requirement.

By October 31, the collection agent proceeds to write off the debts. From 1 November, the taxpayer will no longer have to pay the “evaded or evaded” car tax.

Car tax: how to check the cancellation

There procedure which leads to the automatic cancellation of the car tax does not provide for any communication to taxpayers about the outcome of the same. But the taxpayer is invited to check your location of the facilitated definition directly in your tax drawer.

The Revenue Agency has communicated a message on its website to be able to verify the outcome of the excerpt

The “Check the debt write-off in your Facilitated Definition” service is being updated and will be available again starting Monday, November 8, 2021.

From 8 November, those with digital credentials will be able to directly verify that the tax position regarding the subsidized definition is correct with the cancellation of debts towards the tax authorities.

Car tax: what changes in 2022

In the update note of the economics and finance document and then in the budget planning document, a plan for the cancellation of microtaxes was presented. These are negligible taxes compared to the total tax revenue, the recovery of which, in the event of evasion, costs much more than the expected benefit with the recovery. In the NADEF, it was indicated that these Cuban microtaxes 0.01% of all tax revenues.

Among the microtaxes indicated there is also the superbollo, which applies to powerful cars, those over 185 kw. For these cars, at the expiry of the car tax, the owner of the powerful car must pay the super stamp directly to the Revenue Agency, using the F24 form.

This proposal However it does not find space in the 2022 budget law approved by the council of ministers on 28 October. So for 2022 it is to be expected that the car tax will not change? According to the budget law it would seem so. Even if the same law must now be examined by the finance committees of the CamerA and the Senate and then be approved by Parliament.

History teaches that with the milleproroghe decree several measures not included in the budget law are introduced. Therefore, the definitive approval of the law and its promulgation in the Official Gazette must be awaited, attesting to the end of the year.

Car tax: goodbye to the 10% discount with cashback

Another measure that the president of the council of ministers, Mario Darghi, had suspended for six months before being readmitted from 1 January 2022, seems to have been canceled to divert resources on other fronts such as the citizen’s income and the reform of the taxman. This is the cashback that returns 10% to those who use electronic payment cards such as credit cards and debit cards, to pay for purchases at physical stores.

Among purchases allowed for cashback also the payment of the car tax at the ticket offices or post offices. Up to a maximum of 150 euros, the cashback in fact reimburses 10% or 15 euros per single transaction. This possibility allowed taxpayers who paid the car tax with debit or credit card, to be able to have a refund of 10% upon reaching the threshold of 1,500 euros of expenses paid by electronic cards, over the six months.

But in 2022, unofficially, the cashback will not be renewed, as the prime minister himself had promised, who nevertheless had always expressed a certain opposition to cashbac. But we will have to wait for the budget bill to be published in the Official Gazette and then await approval in Parliament.