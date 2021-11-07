Car tax, here’s what will happen in 18 regions: incredible but true

It is the dream of every motorist: to stop paying the car tax. Impossible for that to happen? It is not certain that something very close to this “hidden desire” cannot be realized in a short time.

Did you know that in the meantime there is a category of motorists who do not pay the car tax, and that certainly must not remain waiting for the “Almost impossible dream” to see new laws appear on the horizon?

Owners of vehicles whose first registration date goes back over 30 years does Not are required to to pay the stamp, as established by Law 342/2000. In it reference is made Not only to cars but also to mopeds with the same characteristics, provided that Not are used for professional purposes.

So, you say, where is the news? The surprising fact is that the car tax could also become free for many other Italian citizens, even for the first five years from registration for some categories of motorists.

Car tax: what if the dream of not paying for it comes true?

“Could”, the conditional is a must, because it is a regional and not a national tax not everyone decides to make this solution their own.

We remind you that the car tax is that which is paid for the possession of the vehicle and is a regional competence.

The same is not true for the super tax, which instead is paid directly into the state coffers.

To date, however, 18 out of 20 regions have decided to adopt this exemption towards those who will buy electric cars. You got it right, all except Lombardy and Piedmont. The latter two are not included not because they have no interest in limiting the impact that non-electric cars can have on the environment but because they are already far ahead of the other 18 regions.

Car tax: what could happen with electric cars

Electric cars in Italy enjoy various concessions including a subsidy also on car tax, the regional ownership tax on cars (very expensive in Italy).

The electric car in fact enjoys the complete exemption from the payment of car tax but let’s see in which regions and for how long.

We remind you that the car tax is the car tax managed (and collected) by the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Bolzano and Trento with the exception of the Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia Regions for which the car tax is paid directly to the Revenue Agency.

The category of beneficiaries, as mentioned, exclusively concerns motorists who own electric vehicles.

This is a move made to incentivize the purchase of low-consumption vehicles and apparently limited environmental impact. An exemption that is added to others already existing for some categories such as the disabled.

The “green” policy of the government

Specifically, if you own a vehicle registered in October 2021, the car tax will be free until 2026.

Only from this date will the car tax begin to be paid even if in any case, in the event that you own an electric car, you will have the opportunity to take advantage of significant cuts.

The reductions can reach up to 75%. As some specialized sites report, if you have to pay a 300 euro stamp, the total to be paid will not exceed 75.

The only two Regions that have not adopted this measure are Piedmont and Lombardy. Not because, as already mentioned, they do not focus on the green transaction like all other Italian regions but because in these areas the car tax for electric vehicles is already free and not for 5 years but forever.

Summing up, there are only two regions that do not allow you to save on car tax for the next five years. The black sheep are Piedmont and Lombardy, where, however, the car tax will be free forever. Obviously, when you decide to register a new electric car. In the other regions, however, the car tax is not paid for the first five years, after which you can benefit from a discount of 75% (if you have to pay 250 euros, the amount will be reduced to 62.50 euros ).

In a nutshell, the regions where the car tax will be free for five years are (in chronological order):

Abruzzo;

Basilicata;

Campania;

Calabria;

Emilia Romagna;

Friuli Venezia Giulia;

Lazio;

Liguria;

Marche;

Molise;

Puglia;

Sardinia;

Sicily;

Tuscany;

Trentino Alto Adige;

Umbria;

Valle d’Aosta;

Veneto.

We also remember that the only way to pay the car tax without commissions is to use the service BolloNet ACI. However, consider that the service is active only in some regions and is free only for ACI members, otherwise it is also paid. On the other hand, there are several ways to pay the car tax.