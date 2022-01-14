Car tax: how to pay less in 2022

The car tax it is an indigestible tax for Italian taxpayers, who are forced to pay this tax every year for the possession of their own car. This is why many are looking for solutions to save on tax or even to avoid paying it to the Tax. But are there any situations in which this is possible? Below we list all the cases for which a discount on the car tax is provided or a total exemption is contemplated.

What are the ways to pay the car tax less

There are several ways that give the car owner the opportunity to pay a less onerous tax on the car tax. Here they are in summary:

With the bank domiciliation the car tax costs 10% less.

Special discounts are provided with the law 104 .

Several Regions have announced aid to pay the car tax less.

But let’s analyze these facilities specifically.

Bank domiciliation

A solution to save is certainly represented by the choice of payment by bank domiciliation of the vehicle tax. This option allows you to have a 10% discount and is possible for those who own a Bank account bank or post office. However, this is not practicable for vehicles over 30 years old and for trailers with a mass of less than 3.5 tonnes.

Law 104

Who has one disability and is the holder of law 104, does not pay the car tax. But what are the categories exempt from the payment of the vehicle tax?

Disabled.

Disabled people with severe movement restrictions.

Deaf and dumb and mentally disabled.

Invalids unable to drive a car.

These are people who need the help of others to be able to walk.

Regional concessions

There are several Italian regions that have provided aid for taxpayers by approving controlled rates for car tax. In Lombardy, for example, there are some categories of people and cars that have discounts on the car tax. THE Taxi they save 75%; hybrid vehicles (for five years) and rental cars 50%; driving school vehicles 40%; rental buses 30%; motor vehicles used for the transport of things with a total weight of not less than 12 tons and road tractors for towing semi-trailers equipped with pneumatic suspension to the driving axle (s) or suspension equivalent to it 20%. Also in the Lombardy region, disabled people are exempt from paying the car tax; the cars of Onlus; vehicles for hire for the transport of people; light mopeds and quadricycles; hydrogen vehicles; electric vehicles and vehicles powered exclusively by gas; buses used for public service; motor vehicles used for draining cesspools; vehicles used with automated systems for the simultaneous loading, unloading and compaction of municipal solid waste; ambulances for urgent or emergency services; historic vehicles; public transport.

In Puglia, on the other hand, exemptions from the automobile tax are guaranteed to disabled people for cars with an engine capacity up to 2000 cc for petrol vehicles and up to 2800 cc for diesel vehicles. In addition, the provision is also valid for vehicles with electric motors for five years, while reductions are envisaged for LPG and methane vehicles of 75% of the amount due.

Emilia Romagna does not charge the car tax historic vehicles; to vehicles for the disabled; to electric vehicles or vehicles powered exclusively by LPG and methane; to hybrid-powered vehicles; for the purchase of ecological vehicles; to vehicles delivered to dealerships for resale.

Who does not pay the car tax

Finally, exemptions from the automobile tax are always provided for owners of: