Car tax increased or canceled? Here are the news for 2022!

In January 2022 we will see some news also regarding the car tax, i.e. the vehicle ownership tax. Right now some regions are deciding to upset everything by declaring once and for all cancellation of the same.

But, if on the one hand some regions are already thinking about its definitive cancellationwhile others are thinking of increasing the amounts. The news is not yet official, as the measures are still being evaluated.

But let’s go in order. To date, the news we receive shows us how some regions are considering canceling the car tax.

As many will know, the car tax is a regional tax and, although the central administration indicates the general legislation, the last word on amounts, deadlines, extensions and cancellation is from the region of residence.

Over the past few months, however, when the pandemic crisis has worsened, some regions have seen fit to proceed with extension of deadlines and payments, precisely to meet taxpayers, given the economic difficulties we are all facing.

But there are some fresh news of the day! Right now, some regional councils are meeting to proceed with the cancellation of the car tax, but only under certain conditions and specificities of the vehicle.

For example, there is a lot of talk about the so-called youngtimer, or the latest generation cars. These, in some regions enjoy exemptions and important reductions. Not to mention the deadline extensions!

Some regions, in fact, have preferred to pardon many of their residents from the payment of the motor vehicle tax. But not all regions have proceeded following this logic. Other regions of Italy, such as Tuscany, they would be considering a possible increase in the amounts.

But what would the aforementioned increase serve? Usually the regional councils, before proceeding with the approval of increases or reductions, carefully evaluate costs and benefits. Furthermore, the main objective would be to be able to fill the deficit, or to extend the deadlines to be able to collect all the debts.

TO cause of the pandemic many regions are starting to adopt these methodologies and tricks, but any increase for the taxpayer is never a nice surprise. Due to Covid, the cost of living has undergone a drastic increase.

Raw materials are in short supply and prices have inevitably soared. The final blow was also the increase in the price of electricity.

In fact, since December due to failure to negotiate with Russia, the price of the electricity and gas bills have increased and consequently the last remaining reserves are also running low.

It is believed, in fact, that if winter were to be even colder, gas resources would not be sufficient to meet the needs of families.

But, returning to the car tax, which region would have decided to practice the exemption route? Let’s see the situation in the Lombardy region and Veneto. While, later, we will also see which regions are considering the increase.

Car tax: the situation in Lombardy

There Lombardy region just approved the Stability Law, valid for the whole three years 2022 and 2024. The provision that announces the cancellation of the motor vehicle tax has been inserted within this law, but only to certain categories of subjects.

The provision in question indicates the entity Aci as responsible for the certification of vehicles that are aged between 20 and 29 to be included in the Safeguard List. This measure will be launched in the next few days also in the Autonomous Province of Trento and Bolzano and in Val d’Aosta.

According to a colleague's article Pierpaolo Molinengo, indeed,

“The idea is to introduce a 50% car tax exemption for vehicles that are 20 years old.”

Instead, as regards the new generation vehicles, the youngtimers, the Lombardy region has decided that they will be exempt from the payment of the motor vehicle tax. But the news did not end there. Precisely in this last period, the Aci has introduced the new simplified procedure for making payments.

The aim would be to simplify the entry of vehicle data.

Car tax: Veneto cancels the car tax

Also the Veneto region he introduced an important exemption for some categories of subjects. To accommodate their residents, the region has decided to allocate a good 20,000 euros a year to reduce the costs of the motor vehicle tax on taxpayers.

This proposal was also approved by the government and included in the budget law of 2022. Second this article, the proposal was

“Carried out by Francesca Zottis, regional councilor of the Democratic Party, who asked that, over the next three years, families with children who must undergo a transplant can avoid paying the car tax.”

Therefore, not all categories of taxpayers will be able to access this facility. In fact, the aforementioned is reserved above all for all those affected by one some form of disability, like who he is suffering from deafness, blindness or the disabled with walking difficulties.

But pay attention to some requirements. The displacement of the car, in this case, it should not exceed 2000 cc, while for petrol or hybrid cars, the displacement should not exceed 2800 cc.

However, income limits will also be set. ISEE family income must not cross the threshold of 45,000 euros a year.

Car tax: increase coming for some regions

While, as we have just seen, some regions are already in the process of granting exemptions, on the other hand, other regions will necessarily have to fill the deficit by increasing the amounts. Let’s see together where and how this change will take place.

The first region to have increased the amounts of the car tax was the Tuscany region. But, unfortunately, it will not be the only one. The pandemic has affected most of the regions a little and just to be able to break even they will have to adopt strategies.

If on one hand raising taxes could bring the budget even on the other hand they would bring thousands of taxpayers to their knees, already in trouble due to unemployment and the pandemic. The only alternative to the increases would be to take advantage of the auto bonus.

This would allow you to purchase your own electric car and get a 75% discount on the price of your vehicle. In addition, you will enjoy an exemption from paying the car tax for the first 5 years. Past the aforementioned the owner would enjoy a lifetime discount.

In addition, the purchase of a fully electric car it would bring numerous advantages, such as no longer having to buy the fuel that would be convenient in this period of increases.