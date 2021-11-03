Business

Car tax required? Here’s what to do

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman14 hours ago
It is possible for a motorist, in case of prescription of the car tax but at the same time of an undue payment request, assert your rights? What is certain is that the so-called “crazy cards” also include those through which the payment of the regional tax is demanded, even in cases where the obligation has now lapsed.

As required by law, the tax on ownership of a car is no longer payable once the three years during which no payment slip has been received by the person concerned. In such cases, the motorist has the option of using the term of prescription of the stamp, but this does not automatically mean that the deed is canceled.

It is up to the owner of the vehicle to present appeal: if the calculations made in advance are correct, the prescription will be certified.

Unlike what occurs for other taxes, the prescription times for the car tax are decidedly shorter. Making use of this right, if it is done correctly, prevents the amounts to be paid from continuing to rise year after year: in fact, the amounts foreseen for arrears, interest or penalties for delay.

As anticipated, however, even if a motorist does not have to pay the requested sums by law, it is possible to receive the specific payment folder. The only tool to oppose this request, provided that one’s reasons can be certified, remains the appeal: the methods of presentation, moreover, are indicated within the same tax bills. The first step is to contact the Provincial Tax Commission, which will rule on the case by examining the elements at its disposal.

An alternative way for the motorist, who intends to shorten the time of the dispute as much as possible, is to present application in self-defense, an instrument made available to the taxpayer in cases in which the taxpayer is notified of an illegitimate act.

