Car tax, risk sting in the circular without payment

The car tax must be paid annually. But it’s easy to forget. If you pay late, how much is the penalty?

The car tax is a vehicle tax that depends on the property. In fact, on the card must be paid even for stationary cars, not in circulation. It is a local tax, the consideration is paid to the Region to which it belongs.

The car tax must be paid Once a year, in the month following that of the previous year. But it’s easy to forget. To avoid annoying consequences, you can check if the car tax payments are regular on the website of theRevenue Agency. This way you can check if there are any arrears or arrears.

For the forgetfulACI it also activated a free service that annually, via SMS or email remember in advance when the car tax must be paid. If you travel with an expired road tax, you can run into high penalties.

Car tax, what happens if you drive without it

Meanwhile, it should be noted that for the purposes of road sanctions, circulate with the stamp expired or without a stamp is the same thing. In the event that checks are made and the vehicle is unmarked, the police officer will issue one sanction which depends on the duration of the expiry. If it is a year or more, this also comes 30% of the tax value.

And not only. If you pay the stamp duty late, an extra charge is added to the basic amount. Initially the sanction is of 0.3%, but it increases as the days go by. After fourteen days from the expiry, 0.1% is added to the amount of the car tax, between fifteen and thirty days the1.5%between thirty and ninety days 1.67% and between ninety and three hundred and sixty-five days 3.75%. Better not to risk it and remember to pay the road tax every year.