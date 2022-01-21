Car tax, stop on extensions: pay attention to the deadline

This time there will be no extension to help taxpayers. Government aid for 2020 and 2021 to meet citizens during the health emergency have been abolished, from this year the stamp duty will be paid again with the normal deadlines. Therefore it is essential to pay the car tax on time to avoid incurring unpleasant penalties.

The first deadline of the year for the car tax is approaching: the January 31 the subjects to whom it expired in the last one will have to pay the stamp duty December 2021 .

Car tax, deadlines

There isn’t one unique expiration for the car tax. The vehicle tax, in fact, for a new car must be paid by the last day of the registration month and if the vehicle was registered in the last days of the month, the expiration it will be postponed to the end of the following month (the month of enrollment must however be paid in full).

For what concern annual renewalthe expiry of the car tax 2022 follows different rules and terms for the paymentwhich must be done by the last day of the month following the expiration date.

Car tax 2022, how to pay it

To find out the amount to be paid, you can use the system on the ACI website through which to calculate the exact amount. The 2022 car tax can be paid in different ways, from home or at a tobacconist’s, or even at an ACI counter. Here are the payment options:

home Banking,

Sisal and Lottomatica stores,

Poste Italiane (online or through post offices),

bank domiciliation with 15% discount (valid only for some regions),

enabled ATMs,

on the ACI website through the pagoBollo service,

through the IO app,

through Satispay,

on the website of the Revenue Agency or at the car practice agencies through the PagoPa system.

Paying the car tax with the Spid, how it works

It is also possible to pay the car tax online, through the platform made available by the ACI.

Only residents of the Regions of Calabria and Veneto cannot use the ACI portal to pay the car tax, both for the first payment and for renewals, while for some Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano it is also possible to check the status of payments for the past 4 years.

To access the payment service it is necessary to have SPID or CIE. Within the Aci portal, your credentials and vehicle license plate will be requested. In addition to this, the Pago Pa Notice Codes will also be required for the payment of the previous outstanding payments.

Car tax, exemptions

Not all vehicle owners are required to pay the car tax. Theexemption:

for cars owned by disabled people that meet the requirements of the law 104 ;

; vehicles registered to non-profit organizations;

the thirty-year old historic cars and minicars.

Theexemption from payment of the car tax also for electric vehicles for the first 5 years from registration (in Campania the term is extended to 7 years). While there is a 50% reduction for historic cars over twenty years old.

Cars too electric, hybrid or with total power supply a LPG they enjoy, based on the region of registration, total or partial exemptions from the car tax, in particular in Lombardy and Piedmont, where the exemption has an unlimited duration.

Car tax, penalties

For those who do not pay the stamp there is one fine of 4.29% if the balance is paid within 12 months or 5% if the tax is paid over 2 years from the due date.

Drivers who do not pay for 3 consecutive years, on the other hand, risk having their car canceled from the Public Automobile Register (PRA) with consequent withdrawal of the registration certificate and the car license plate.