Car tax, the payment prescription comes in three years

What are the statute of limitations to consider for the car tax? Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Struggling between bills to pay and daily needs of different kinds, there are really many expenses that need to be addressed promptly. If all this were not enough, thanks to the negative impact of Covid on the economy, many people find themselves having to deal with a complicated management of the family budget. Among the most expensive items are undoubtedly those for thecar.

A clear example is the car tax, which must be paid annually by everyone who owns a vehicle. Just dwelling on the car tax, many are wondering what the terms of prescription to consider and how to assert your rights on this regional tax. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Car tax, pay attention to the prescription: everything you need to know

In addition to the taxes falling within the jurisdiction of the State, even the local taxes are no longer due once the limitation period has expired. In the case of the IMU and the Tari, for example, it is 5 years. For what concern car tax, instead, the limitation period is three years, starting from 1 January of the year following that in which the motor vehicle tax was due to be paid.

For example, if the taxpayer has not paid the car tax relating to the year 2019, the Region has until 31 December 2022 to notify him of the notice of assessment with relative notice to pay the amount due. This means, therefore, that the car tax it is no longer due after three years during which a payment slip has never arrived. In this case the motorist can make use of the limitation period of the car tax, remembering, however, that the cancellation of the deed is never automatic.

To this end, in fact, it is up to the owner of the vehicle to present the appeal, in order to obtain the relative cancellation. The Provincial Tax Commission, or Ctr, intervenes in this context and issues the relative sentence. Alternatively, it is possible to opt for the self-protection application, which allows you to speed up the timing.