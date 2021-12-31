Car tax, watch out for expiration and scams: how to avoid sanctions and scams

The automobile tax, better known as car tax, is administered by the Regions and autonomous Provinces of Bolzano and Trento. The Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia regions are exceptions, for which the tax is prerogative of the Revenue Agency. The owners of vehicles registered in the Public Automobile Register (Pra) are obliged to pay the car tax. Usually the deadline is set on the last day of the month following that of registration of the car, even if in the last period, thanks to the pandemic from COVID-19, in many regions the deadline has slipped. This has created some confusion, also fueling a number of scams regarding used car buying and selling. How, then, to avoid being deceived and not to forget the expiry of the car tax?

Watch out for scams

When buying a used car, the risk is that the car tax has not been paid. For this reason it is necessary, before forming the contract, to check directly on the website of theAci (www.aci.it), so as not to have any nasty surprises once the change of ownership is made.

Pay close attention to the expiry of the car tax

The Coronavirus has forced several Regions to cancel or postpone the payment of the automobile tax. This measure has created disorder and, often, it can happen that you do not remember the exact period in which to pay the car tax. In order not to incur the consequent sanctions, it is advisable to inquire directly on the website of the region of residence and to note the new deadline decided as a result of the restrictive measures issued to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can also ask about the expiry of the car tax at the Aci: it will be sufficient to locate the nearest center, or, as a further possibility, go to an agency car practices. These latest solutions relating to how to see the expiration of the car tax are certainly very reliable, but still not very comfortable given the possibility, as we mentioned before, to control everything from the comfort of your home through access to the Internet.