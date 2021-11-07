Car tax, what you risk if you do not find the payment receipt

Even if we had paid the car tax, what could happen to us if we can’t find the relevant coupon?

Car tax, what can we do to prove that we have paid for it should we find out not to find the coupon which testifies that we have done our duty? In many situations, the fact of not finding a receipt, a receipt or an invoice can create problems.

The car tax, which in all honesty is a tax that no one likes, must be paid annually depending on the nature of the vehicle. Both those privately owned and leased are subject to it, as well as in general all those four-wheeled vehicles regularly registered in the Pra (Public automobile register, ed).

The default is triggered in the event that the payment of the car tax does not take place within the established times, with the additional charge that progressively increases with the passing of the months. But what happens if we don’t find the receipt?

Car tax, what to do if we do not find the receipt

Don’t worry, it is still possible to prove that you have paid the tax. And there are several ways to make it known that we are law-abiding citizens. A first tip is to consult the official ACI website (Automobile Club of Italy), where you can check our history on the subject of taxes.

In some cases – in fact, this does not work for all regions – it is also possible to go to the official website of the Revenue Agency. And again we can either call an Aci point or an authorized car agency or go there in person, to get a summary of what we have possibly done and what in case we will have to do to be in compliance.

So whoever does not find the receipt of the stamp has several possibilities at his disposal. There is no risk of incurring any sanctions nor the danger of having to deal with decidedly unwelcome bureaucratic issues.