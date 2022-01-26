Car tax: when the maximum penalty is triggered

Don’t make the mistake of thinking you don’t pay the car tax is less serious than not renewing the RCA. It is clear that a vehicle cannot circulate without insurance, but evading the vehicle tax can cause unpleasant consequences, including administrative detention as a last resort. If the motorist continues to be in arrears, the Regions have the right to contact the concessionaires for collection who set in motion a process that ends with the vehicle being stopped.

When the administrative detention is triggered for the unpaid car tax

The measure is not so rare, indeed, we are facing one of the main sanctions used by the Tax against those who do not pay taxes, but are not applied immediately. First of all, the Regions, when a taxpayer is in arrears, order payment by sending a series of reminders. Only after a period of time has elapsed in which there is no response from the debtor motorist, the file is transferred to theRevenue Agency. From this moment on, the process restarts, with new notices and recommended. If the taxpayer continues to be in arrears, an administrative detention is triggered.

The notice

In any case, the Revenue Agency does not block the vehicle immediately, but first warns the motorist with the notice of administrative detention. The actual measure is triggered only after 30 days, as long as the taxpayer continues to ignore the car tax reminders. At that point, the car can no longer circulate, it cannot be scrapped or even kept in a publicly accessible place. The vehicle can, however, be sold, but only if the buyer is notified of the administrative detention in progress.

When the prescription is triggered

Those who do not pay the car tax have only one way to get away with it: if they take the prescription. The Revenue Agency must send a notice of non-payment of the vehicle tax to the defaulting taxpayer within three years from the expiry of the tax. If this act is not carried out within the terms established by law, the debt is prescribed and the motorist no longer owes anything to the Italian tax authorities.