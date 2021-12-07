car thieves thank you

At the beginning of 2021, Apple presented and launched on the market AirTag, its smart tracker through which users can track and locate matched objects. It is undoubtedly a very useful accessory, which in a very short time has managed to obtain great success, not only among “common” users … but also and above all among car thieves!

Yes, as reported in the bulletin of York Police Department, some car thieves would be scoring their shots thanks to the gadget of the Cupertino company, using it to identify and follow high-end cars. The agency said the number of cases in which Apple’s tracker was used by attackers to steal cars has increased since September this year.

AirTag: Car thieves hide them in the frame

Thieves act by hiding AirTags inside the car chassis and in other inconspicuous places, targeting cars in public parking lots or in densely populated areas. In this way, once the car is started, the thieves can follow its movements remotely and can then try to steal it when parked in a quieter area, which usually corresponds to the victim’s home.

Under the circumstances, the York police have provided some “straight”, which apply to Canada and other areas and could be useful to everyone, to avoid the occurrence of a situation such as the one described above. They suggest parking the vehicle in a locked garage, as most accidents involve externally parked vehicles, and recommend using a manual steering wheel lock and locking the data port, to prevent reprogramming of the trip computer. They also invite you to take advantage of video surveillance systems, recommending with car owners that the camera be set up to monitor the car both day and night.

Note that Apple has built-in protections into the AirTag software to ensure that attackers can track and spy on targets. When placing AirTag on an unsuspecting target, the victim receives an informative notification that someone is trying to track it. Unfortunately, however, the notification is not always sent or arrives late or, even worse, is ignored.