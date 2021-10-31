Car with 2 couples crashes, the two boyfriends die

Casavatore / Ottaviano / San Giuseppe Vesuviano. More blood on the streets of Campania. Fatal accident during the night in Casavatore: 2 24-year-old boys lost their lives in an accident on which investigations are underway. The car, a Fiat 500, one overturned and hit a wall.

The accident occurred near the restaurant un Posto al Sole in Casavatore. On the spot, Radiomobile Carabinieri Casoria and the firefighters who extracted the bodies from the metal sheets.

The car first hit a median after a curve and then overturned and ended up against the surrounding wall.

The victims are of Ottaviano and San Giuseppe Vesuviano and they were traveling with their injured girlfriends.

Loading... Advertisements

A harrowing scene in the eyes of the rescuers, the firefighters had to extract the bodies from the metal sheets. Relatives also arrived on the spot, destroyed by pain.

THE PHOTOS