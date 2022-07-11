Cara Buono plays the mother of a teenager accused of involuntary manslaughter in new series

“The Girl From Plainville” is a miniseries based on a true story. It tells the story of Conrad Roy (Colton Ryan), who has a mental health problem, and his relationship with Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning), his friend with a similar health problem. When he commits suicide and the police find text messages from her, in which he describes forms of suicide, she is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The actress Cara Buono, known for playing Karen Wheeler in “Stranger Things”, She plays the role of Gail Carter, Michelle’s mother, whom she tries to help with her mental health problems. “She is terrified by the possible reality of her daughter’s complicity in Coco’s death. and how the world will criticize her,” she said in an interview shared by the studio.

Cara worked closely with the writers to create Gail’s personality. “Finding out who she would be. Suddenly Gail didn’t know how to talk to her daughter, even though she loved her and tried her best, she wasn’t as successful as she would have liked.”

Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan in a scene from the series. Photo: courtesy Starzplay

Mother for the second round

Cara is recognized for her role as Mike’s mother (finn wolfhard) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) in the popular series “Stranger Things”. She now returns to the role of her mother for this series that premieres this July 10 on the Starzplay streaming system in Latin America.

Cara recounted in the same interview: “Obviously they’re both loving moms, they love their kids. On ‘Stranger Things’ the dads are aware of, or involved in what’s going on, so I think my character on ‘The Girl from Plainville’ is a very dramatic situation, whereas in ‘Stranger Things’ it’s a grieving situation.”

For her, working with Elle Fanning”It’s all a dream and I was impressed by her in all aspects”, counted. “Faced with this situation, everything was very much related to the humanity of being a mother who was trying to be there for her daughter in a situation that was too shocking, a scenario in which your daughter is involved in the loss of another child’s life. “.

Cara Buono in a scene from the series. Photo: courtesy Starzplay

Cara knew the real case, so, she said, “I thought: how am I going to tell the story in another way? I already knew that Michelle was guiltyand I was very impressed with how amazingly they captured the complexity of the characters’ situations.”

For Cara Buono, the fact that series based on real events are well received by the public is due to the fact that “this type of situation happens to ordinary people, in an ordinary cityis what makes these kinds of stories so close to people”.

He added: “It’s like reading a person’s diary, because it seems hard to believe, but it is real, we can all question ourselves, could we be involved in this situation? It can happen to anyone: you meet someone, you fall in love, you get married, everything is incredible and I don’t know, in 10 years there will be a video of your husband murdering. These are stories that happen.”

The cast is complemented by Chloë Sevigny, as Coco’s mother.

Watch the trailer for “The Girl from Plainville”: