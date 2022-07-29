Cara Delevigne’s ‘Aperol Spritz’ Lips Are The Lipstick Trend Of Summer 2022

It’s not every day we nominate one popular drink What lipstick trendbut when we saw the last look of make-up of Cara Delevingne, we couldn’t resist. Their Aperol Spritz Lips not only are they totally refreshing, but just looking at them puts you in a good mood. Do you also want to see the look? Then you should keep reading.

Is orange on the lips not your thing? Wait and see, at least we have felt the impulse to do the same thing as Cara Delevingne and go for the color orange when seeing her latest makeup look. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallonthe model wore the Aperol Spritz Lips. A bright orange hue that reminds us of the popular summer drink.

The look of the also actress is an example of the best way to combine or use a bright orange lipstick. The entire makeup look is made up of warm, natural tones. The deep peach bronzer and blush create a summery, “sun-kissed” complexion that harmonizes perfectly with her lips. The model opts for quite strong eye makeup to accompany her lip statement. Smoky eyes in warm brown tones make the look suitable for going out. If you want a more subtle finish during the day, you can combine the Aperol Spritz lipstick with a bit of mascara. Tip: choose a brown mascara, which harmonizes especially well with orange lips.

But now we get to the real reason we’re so excited about this Cara Delevingne proposal. When we think of orange lips, especially in a very bright and luminous shade, people, especially those with a pale skin tone, often worry that the color does not suit them because they are too light. However, anyone can wear them, which is precisely why they are the coolest lipstick trend of summer 2022. It is only important that, if you tend to have a rather light and cool complexion, combine a (bright) orange on your lips with other shades. warm in your makeup. Then nothing can go wrong.

