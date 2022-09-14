Cara Delevigne’s beauty trick to get perfect eyebrows

Caring for and maintaining perfect eyebrows has become an obligatory job for beauty and if we talk about eyebrows, Cara Delevingne is one of its best exponents.

The actress remembered for her performance in “Anna Karenina” or “Paper Towns”, among other important roles, she is one of the most recognized in the world for her talent and beauty and, of course, for the delicacy in the treatment of his face.

However, getting the perfect eyebrows can be hard work but there are several tricks that are adequate in price and effort to look as beautiful as her, among brush them daily, use pomades, fill in gaps when putting on makeup or fixing them, are among the most common uses to enhance the beauty of the face.

In any case, the model who has been one of the forerunners of this trend in which having thick and well-treated eyebrows are always part of a style that everyone wants to follow, revealed a couple of years ago what the beauty trick is.

It should be noted that this method is very rare among her colleagues, however, she assured that it makes her have a young and healthy face, this is eating bacon.

At the time, the celebrity assured: “How is it not a beauty product? Wait until I launch my bacon range… Oh, and brow gel! Of course,” Delevingne joked during an interview to the incredulity that his response produced.

What the model really wanted to say is that eating everything and normally is what really makes her look beautiful and healthy. She even has the word ‘bacon’ tattooed on the sole of one foot, while on the other she has written ‘Made in England’.

