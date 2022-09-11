Cara Delevigne’s photos that concern her followers; her family prepares a hospitalization

The beautiful 30-year-old model, Cara Delevingne, is on all the front pages of the newspapers but not because of its attributes, but because of the concern since it looks unrecognizable. The British was seen at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, California, in a state of confusion and totally deteriorated. His family indicated that he is preparing a hospitalization to preserve his health.

“We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been brewing for a few weeks, and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may need.”, a close friend of the supermodel told the newspaper TheSun.

CARA DELEVINGNE WAS CAPTURED AT THE DESCALZA AIRPORT AND WITH A STRANGE ATTITUDE Cara Delevingne was captured at the Los Angeles Airport, California, with a strange attitude, disheveled, barefoot and emaciated. pic.twitter.com/rjZ1ZuhqCF – Campeche Approach (@approachcampeche) September 10, 2022

The concern of his fans for the photos and videos that went viral on social networks make them wonder what happened on the plane. Cara, together with her suitcases, boarded, but remained for more than 45 minutes inside the ship until she descended. Her little dog was also with her.

sources close to Delevingne they claimed she was on the plane for less than an hour, although it is unclear whether the Londoner was asked to leave the plane or not. Once back on the runway, Cara was seen with her dog and one of her guards talking on the phone while she smoked continuously.. “She had just spent days in the desert, not eating much and she looked disheveled because she hadn’t had time to clean up yet,” said a close friend of the star.

Delevingne, who in recent weeks has been photographed along with other celebrities, made her last appearance on Monday in Los Angeles, looking disheveled, her eyes at times lost and visibly nervous before boarding rapper Jay-Z’s private jet, from which was lowered. That day and according to the DailyMail newspaper, Cara seemed unable to control the movements of her body at certain times, walking nervously and as if she could not stop moving.

A few weeks before these photos came to light, the model celebrated her 30th birthday in Ibiza, Spain. She “she was messier than she’s been in a long time, but she says she’s fine, she’s fine for turning 30 and she’s having a great time.” She was with Sienna Miller, Margot Robbie and Mary Charteris sailing around Formentera.