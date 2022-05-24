Cara Delevingne: 10 curiosities about the controversial British model

British actress and model Cara Delevingne he’s been the center of attention the last couple of daysdue to her recent appearance at the Billboard awards where her behavior was branded as “strange” and she was even criticized and called “stalker” after having “invaded the personal space” of rapper Megan Thee Stallion when she won the Billboard Best Artist rap female.

Cara Delevingne has been on everyone’s lips since the last Billboard Awards due to her “strange behavior”. AFP/ Angela Weiss



There are those who defend the model for being an icon of contemporary fashion and also a representative of the LGBT community within the entertainment world, as well as people on social networks who have disapproved of her most recent behavior on red carpets.

There is no doubt that Cara Delevingne is one of the most talked about celebrities of the moment.

These are 10 curiosities about Cara Delevingne.

1. Her beginnings as an actress

Cara Delevingne made her film debut in 2012 playing Princess Sorokina in the acclaimed film “Anna Karenina”, at 20 years old. The film was nominated for 4 Oscars and marked the beginning of Delevingne’s acting career, who has participated in other films such as “Suicide Squad” and “Paper Towns”.

2. She has been a model since she was 10 years old

Although Cara Delevingne has earned her place in Hollywood by participating in blockbuster films such as “Suicide Squad” and “Anna Karenina”, she is recognized worldwide as one of the most sought-after models in the industry, stealing all eyes in the most important weeks of fashion and red carpets. Her modeling career started when she was 10 years old.when she modeled a collection of hats for the Italian edition of Vogue.

The British Cara Delevingne began her career as a model at the young age of 10 years. AFP/ Angela Weiss



3. He identifies as pansexual

Cara Delevingne is one of the most representative celebrities of the LGBT community. She identifies as pansexual, which is “sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction to other people regardless of their sex or gender identity.” She has been romantically involved with celebrities such as Ashley Benson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jack O’Connell, and more recently there were rumors of a possible romance with Jaden Smith.

4. He wrote a book called “Mirror, Mirror”

In 2018, Cara Delevingne published a book titled “Mirror, Mirror”, in which she touches on issues such as personal identity and, as she stated, sought to inspire young people her age.

In 2018, Cara Delevingne published a book titled “Mirror, Mirror”. AFP / Valerie Macon



5. Altruistic work in Uganda

In 2018, Cara Delevingne recorded a series of documentaries as part of a special UN project whose purpose was to reflect some of the serious problems faced by refugees in this African country. In addition, Ella Delevingne lived for a few months in that country as a volunteer.

6. Animal lover and nature protector

In 2015, Cara Delevingne auctioned off a TAG Heuer brand watch for almost half a million Mexican pesos, helping to raise funds for the conservation of lions in Africa. This happened after the mediatic death of “Cecil, the lion”, a 13-year-old lion who was killed in 2015 with a bow and arrow and caught the attention of the international press and social networks, where the hashtags #CecilTheLion

Cara Delevingne is an animal lover and protector of nature. AFP/Anne Christine



7. Victim of Harvey Weinstein

In 2017, when a series of celebrities brought to light the sexual abuse and harassment they suffered from the famous film producer Harvey Weinstein, Cara Delevingne decided to raise her voice and confess that she herself was also a victim of harassment by Weinstein.

8. His fight against depression

Cara Delevingne has been very open with her fans and the media about the health problems she suffered for many years when she discovered that her mother was addicted to substances; she has spoken in forums about her struggles with depression and anxiety, and has been an activist in associations seeking suicide prevention.

9. He comes from a high society family

Cara Delevingne tops the charts of celebrities who lived in luxury long before they rose to fame. Her grandfather was Sir Jocelyn Stevens, owner of “Queen” magazine and president of English Heritage; her grandmother Janis was a bridesmaid to Princess Margaret and his mother maintains a close friendship with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and former wife of Prince Andrew (son of Queen Elizabeth II).

10. Model, actress and gamer

Cara Delevingne has confessed to being a video game lover. One of her favorite hobbies -as she has revealed- is playing “Call of Duty” in her spare time.

MR