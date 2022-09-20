Cara Delevingne admits she had suicidal thoughts after coming out as bisexual

Lto the current situation Cara Delevingne It has plenty of triggers.

The actress and model has not had an easy life when it comes to accept their own sexuality.

Throughout his career, the Cara Delevingne she has struggled with being gender fluid due to her outdated upbringing. The feeling of guilt was present in his life when he was young, since he always questioned his own sexual orientation.

Homophobia in the Delevingne house

In many cases, Cara Delevingne realized at one point that she had grown up in a homophobic home while she herself was gender fluid.

This contradiction took her to extremes and it seems that even today she continues to fight against it.

During Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast called “Goop.” Cara Delevingne commented that the gender issue still keeps her up at night.

“I grew up in an old-fashioned home. I didn’t know anybody who was gay. I didn’t know that was a thing and actually I think growing up, I didn’t realize, I wasn’t aware of the fact that I was homophobic.” Delevingne commented.

“The idea of ​​being of the same sex [parejas], I was disgusted, in myself. It was like, ‘Oh my God, I would never do that, that’s gross, ugh.’ I link mass depression and suicidal moments in my life [con eso] because I was so embarrassed to be like that. But really that was the part of me that I love and accept so much,” the model and actress continued.

“There’s still a part of me that’s like, ‘I wish I could be straight.’ to fit the box, I’m an androgynous person.”

I love being a woman and dressing up and doing all that, but I also love being a rough and gawky “man.” I feel much more comfortable in the fluidity of being a human and being an animal, almost, because that’s who we are. Trust your own instincts “, Cara Delevingne recounted after her frustration at not being able to consider herself what she was.

The dilemma of Delevingne and the LGTBQ + community

The frustration of not being able to freely identify is often experienced within the homes where members of the community grew up. LGBTQ community.

Not all families are understanding with the sexual orientation of their children. In many cases, they lack the empathy to offer them love and support at a time of change for them.

Cara Delevingne has suffered this abandonment by his own family and live the consequences for it.

Also, immerse yourself in the life of Hollywood It must have been complicated too. Nobody prepares a person for that hectic lifestylefame usually takes its toll on those who are not prepared for it.