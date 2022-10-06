Cara Delevingne and her worrying state of health

British actress Cara Delevingne did not attend the launch party of Fashion Week where she was going to present her collaboration tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, which caused her fans to turn on the alarms due to her worrying state of health.

By Gabriella Pena

The model was also supposed to attend the Cara Loves Karl evening at Saga last Wednesday night, however, attendees confirmed that Delevingne never made it to the event according to a WWD report.

The absence of the actress from “Paper Towns” comes after being photographed, earlier this month, barefoot and behaving erratically at a Van Nuys airport in California, United States.

Cara, 30, boarded Jay-Z’s private jet, however, she was seen landing about 45 minutes later. It is not yet confirmed if she was asked to leave her or if it was of her own free will that she decided to disembark from the plane.

Upon her return to the track, the British star was caught smoking and seemed very nervous, to the point that she repeatedly dropped her cell phone while having a conversation.

Fans worried about Cara Delevingne

Through social networks, Cara’s fans showed their concern for the actress. “What is going on with Cara Delevingne???? I feel so sad for her

A week after the event, “Barbie” star Margot Robbie was photographed leaving Delevingne’s West Hollywood home looking visibly distraught.

In images published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Robbie, 32, can also be seen wiping away tears as he traveled to Los Angeles International Airport around 5 p.m.

Since the two acted together in “Suicide Squad” in 2016, Robbie and Cara have become friends. The two celebrated Cara’s birthday together in August, along with Sienna Miller and more friends.

Likewise, various media affirm that Delevingne’s sister, Poppy Delevingne, was seen at the house and left in a black van at 11 am