The model and actress declassified her friendship story with the American singer. “She’s brilliant, she’s one of my favorite actresses I’ve ever worked with,” she confessed.

actress and model Cara Delevingne referred to one of the most commented scenes of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”: the moment when Alice, her character in the series, kisses Mabel (Selena Gomez) in her workshop.

“It was just fun”Delevingne commented to the portal of E!. “Would anyone in the world not want to kiss Selena? It was just hysterical, kind of, especially when you know someone so well, it’s comfortable and you have fun with it.”

“For me, being able to play a queer role meant a lot, and (Selena) knew it. Representing that was exciting, ”said the interpreter, who has publicly defined herself as pansexual.

Days ago, in dialogue with the Elle magazine portal, he delved into his arrival at “Only Murders in the Building”. “I had no doubts (taking the role). As soon as I heard the words ‘murders only,’ I thought, ‘Is he in the building?’ Because I will cry. She didn’t even know what the role was. I did not care. I was like: yeah, yeah, yeah,” she said.

On his relationship with Gomez, he detailed: “We don’t see each other as much, because we are very busy… She is an amazing person to work with, whether you know her or not. She’s brilliant, she’s one of my favorite actresses I’ve ever worked with.”

This, however, is not the first project where Delevingne and Gomez coincide: “Selena is a very special friend… In fact, she hired me when I had just become a model and she had designed a clothing line.”.

“We have known each other for a long time. And of course working with Steve Martin and Martin Short It’s like a master class in comedy. I feel very lucky to have this opportunity,” she said of her co-stars in “Only Murders in the Building.”