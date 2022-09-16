Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie’s friendship: from heaven to hell in a month

HThere is a lot of concern right now for Cara Delevingne’s mental health, with her family and friends concerned. That includes your close friend Margot Robbie.

The Oscar-nominated actress was seen in a very distraught state earlier this week after reportedly visiting Cara Delevingne.

The 30-year-old model has been in the headlines for several cases of erratic behaviorfrom sticking your feet out the back window of a car to being two hours late for a flight, look tired and slovenly after a festival and miss important events like the launch of his Latest fashion collection and the Emmy Awards.

As a result of this, Cara Delevingne has received visits from her relatives, such as her sister Poppy Delevingne or Margot Robbie.

Robbie seemed seriously affected by what she saw or learned, which makes sense given that just a month ago she was enjoying a relaxing and apparently normal vacation with Cara Delevingne in Spain.

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie’s August trip to Formentera

On August 12, Cara Delevingne turned 30 and celebrated with a trip to the Spanish island of Formentera.

There he was with family and friends, including Margot Robbie and also Avril Lavigne and Sienna Miller.

From all reports, it was a normal vacation, but now Cara Delevingne is in a very different state.

His last episodes could be related to the fact that turn 30as explained in an interview with Stylist.

Honestly, I didn’t think I’d be alive at this age“, said.

“I literally couldn’t wait to turn 30, because 20’s are fucking hard.

“You’re basically still a teenager, but you’re meant to be an adult and everyone tells you this is the time of your life.”

Now, Margot Robbie and others are trying to make sure that Cara Delevingne can enjoy her 30, something they probably thought would be easy when they were on vacation together in Spain.

However, it could take a lot more work to get Cara Delevingne back on track, with The Sun reporting that the family may be planning an intervention.