Cara Delevingne and other celebrities with whom Amber Heard would have cheated on Johnny Depp

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is more alive than ever, the former couple faces each other in court for defamation and domestic abuse in their marriage. In the midst of the details that have been released of the murky relationship, Heard’s infidelities appear as protagonists.

The couple lasted 15 months married in what seemed like a relationship full of love, but the truth is that a turbulent reality was hidden behind. According to Depp himself, the actress was unfaithful to him with several Hollywood celebrities, despite her denials, the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean he is completely sure of it.

Johnny Depp assured that Amber Heard was unfaithful to him with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne, in his own house, when they had only been married for a month. However, it seems that the list is larger than one would think.

Leonardo Dicaprio, Channing Tatum, Kelli Garner, Cara Delevingne, James Franco, Elon Musk, Jim Sturgess, Eddie Redmayne, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, and Billy-Rob Thornton They are the celebrities with whom the renowned Jack Sparrow assured that his wife was unfaithful.

A video of the building where the couple lived recorded what could have been one of the alleged clandestine visits received by the Aquaman actress. The clip shows how Heard goes down to pick up the actor James Franco and they secrete during the elevator ride.

What did Amber Heard say about it?

According to the actor’s statements. Depp was too jealous. According to her, her ex-partner did not assimilate the love scenes that she had to perform with other actors, especially when they involved kisses, nudity or bed scenes. In her statement, she stated that: “I had to justify myself to him about why I was making a movie and everything was worse if there were kisses or sex in it.”

In addition, the actress asserted that Depp did not respect her privacy or trust her. “I was going through my cell phone, trying to figure something out and acting like I had proof of something that wasn’t true.” Heard added.

She also added that her former husband made fun of co-workers who he thought might have an interest in her.

“He made fun of me, especially when I was drunk or high, calling my classmates derogatory names that he considered a sexual threat. For example, Leonardo Dicaprio was ‘pumpkin head,’ Channing Tatum was ‘potato head,’ and Jim Sturgess was ‘sorete’.he expressed.