Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez kiss in the new season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

This June 28 came to Hulu and Star + the second season of ‘Only murders in the building’where Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez will appear together and develop a Romance in the series.

This is because the 29-year-old model will play Alice Banks, a young British woman who knows the art world of New York City, who will be the new love interest of Mabel, the role of Selena Gomez.

In this way, one of the scenes that has taken over the internet has been that of the kiss between the two actresses. In this, Alice convinces Mabel to break a painting to help release her emotions.

Thus, after following the advice, Mabel says “I feel better”, she approaches Alice decisively and he kisses her while ‘You should see me in a crown’, a Billie Eilish song, plays in the background.

After the kiss lasting a few seconds, Alice says that she feels much better too and the scene ends. Despite her short duration, one of the things that she has drawn attention to is the good chemistry that exists between the two.

On this, both the model and the singer have explained that it is because both they are friends for a long time and have a good relationship in real life, which made filming the scene easier.

“Selena and I already have that relationship in terms of comfort. But honestly, it was the best set I’ve ever worked on, it was so hard to finish… it should go on forever,” Cara said, according to the Daily Mail.

For her part, Selena Gomez said in an interview for Entertainment Tonight that having worked with the model it was fun and that he enjoyed sharing his role with her on the series.

“It was so much fun, I’ve known her for many years and it was honestly working with a childhood friend. It I enjoyed very much, she’s hilarious, I think she did really well this season and brought a lot to the show. She is a bomb”.

In addition, the great work that Delevingne did could also have been because she was a fan of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ from before and said she was happy that she was able to represent the film. queer community.

“Honestly, it was the best project I’ve ever done. I just didn’t want it to end. I really loved being able to represent the queer community. It was so easy and safe,” he said.

The second season of ‘Only murders in the building’ is available from this June 28 on Hulu and Star +, where it will be possible to see a new murder in Arconia, in which amateur podcasters and researchers Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel are linked.