Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez: romance in fiction?

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne in a file photo credit: Bang Showbiz

The actress and singer Selena Gomez has been celebrating for months in public and in private the imminent arrival of her good friend Cara Delevingne to the second season of the successful series ‘Only murders in the building’, which co-stars with humor veterans Steve Martin and Martin Shorts.

Of course, until now both interpreters have kept a deathly silence about the role that the British model will play in the plot of the second season of the Disney fiction. In fact, it has been one of the creators of the series, John Hoffman, who has finally revealed that Cara and Selena could star in a notorious romance throughout the new batch of chapters, which will begin airing on June 28. .

In conversation with Vanity Fair, Hoffman explained that Cara will give life to the owner of an art gallery, named Alice, who will help Mabel, the character played by Selena, to discover a part of herself that she did not know until then. All this indicates, as well as the way in which both artists will display all their “chemistry” on screen, that the English actress will become the love interest of the protagonist.

“It’s great that the two know each other and are such friends, because it makes everything more comfortable. There is going to be a lot of spark in every way, to the point that we realize that someone has completely opened the world of the another person. Mabel will start to become familiar with a part of herself that she wasn’t paying attention to,” Hoffman said.