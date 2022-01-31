Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller, passionate kisses in New York

S.or not best friends for some time, but it could also be something more. Sienna Miller, 40 years old, e Cara Delevigne, 29, on Friday evening they spent an evening with the famous Temple Bar in New York, cult club of the metropolis recently reopened under new owners, in the company of some friends.

And here, between a chat and a few laughs, perhaps thanks to the cocktails that the group ordered on the tape, the two let go of a series of passionate kisses between them involving in the “triangle” also a friend sitting at their table. He was also present at the evening Poppy, 35, Cara’s older sister.

“They were like ‘fluid’ friends,” he told PageSix a source who observed the scene, “looked like one very fun evening. Sienna made out with a tall guy, and then kissed Cara the same way. I am friends for a long time and they love to spend a bit crazy evenings together. “

And this is not the first time that the two have been pinched to kiss with passion: it also happened to Met Gala in 2013.

Sienna, however, must not be jealous: she is not the only friend that Cara reserves this for so loving treatment. Last November, the scene replicated in exactly the same way but with Selena Gomez, 29, by detonating in a roar the spectators of the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, who immediately recognized the two divas.

Cara Delevingne calls herself “pansexual”

Cara Delevingne, which is identified as pansexual, has dated a number of female stars over the years, including the musician singer St. Vincent and actress Ashley Benson.

“Grow as one queer girl led me to be isolated, I have not always had easy moments in life», The model told al Sunday Times. “My sisters tried their best to always be there for me, but it was something that I had to cross alone to really understand who I was ». The journey into his identity is still ongoing, he explained, indeed; “I will continue to find out about myself for the rest of my life”.



Below, with the older sisters

Regarding Sienna Miller, instead, last summer she was photographed with the entrepreneur Archie Keswick, but previously had long relationships with the actor Tom Sturridge (with whom he shares his daughter Marlow), the publisher Lucas Zwirner, director Bennett Miller, the tycoon Balthazar Getty, and the actors Josh Hartnett, Rhys Ifans And Jude Law, his great (and unfaithful) love.

