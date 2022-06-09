Cara Delevingne and Singer Minke Kiss in Italy: See Hot Pics

move, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! Cara Delevingne and singer Minke are the latest pair to engage in a steamy makeout session on the Italian Rivera.

The model, 29, and the entertainer, 30, were pictured kissing while enjoying the warm weather on a veranda at Hotel Splendido in Portofino, Italy on Tuesday (June 7). suicide squad The star held a drink in her hand as the singer-songwriter clutched a book, a black jumper thrown over her arm.

Delevingne – who dated Ashley Benson from 2018 to May 2020, St. Vincent from December 2014 to September 2016, and was publicly linked to Michelle Rodriguez in early 2014 – defined his sexuality in a June 2020 interview with Variety. (The Carnival Row the actress has also been linked to Harry Styles and British musician Jake Buggamong other stars.)

“I will always, I think, remain pansexual,” she told the outlet. “However you define yourself, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she’, I fall in love with the person – and that’s it. I am attracted to the person.

However, the PUMA collaborator hasn’t always been so confident in her identity, telling paper magazines in May 2021 that she had struggled with emotions around her sexuality when she was younger.

“Growing up, I didn’t feel proud at all – I was very scared. I was scared. I was hidden. I think a lot of people in the community know what it’s like to have to hide a part of yourself,” she revealed, adding, “So to be proud is really to be able to feel free. to shout on the roof: ‘This is who I am. , take it or leave it. I love myself.’ And nobody can do anything about it. I think it’s really inspiring.

Although Delevingne and Minke’s public makeup session sparked romance rumours, the paper towns star is also known for her affection with her friends.

In January, she was briefly linked to Sienna Miller when the two were spotted kissing in New York – an updated photo from the one they posed nine years earlier at the 2013 Met Gala.

Delevingne has also been photographed, on various occasions, kissing other stars such as Miley Cyrus, Paris-Jackson and Jaden Smith – none of them have ever revealed they were anything other than friends with the British model.

For her part, Minke previously praised ex St. Vincent de Delevingne in a 2018 interview with The latest magazinein which she pays homage to feminist musicians who play instruments.

“We are starting to do that now with Saint-Vincent and Anna Calvi, and it’s amazing,” the “Gold Angel” singer shared at the time. “I still can’t figure out why this hasn’t happened before.”