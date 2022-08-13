Cara Delevingne arrives at 30 years consecrated and full of success

The model and actress Cara Delevingne has developed a career full of successes. The Briton was recognized as Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.

This August 12 we celebrate with her her 30 springs very well lived and we will do it with a simple tour of her career in the industry.

At only 12 years old, Cara already knew that she wanted to dedicate herself to the world of entertainment, she wanted to be a singer or an actress, but her parents did not allow it. After trying her luck at the audition for “Alice in Wonderland” and the producers not liking her very much, she decided to try her luck in the world of modeling.

on the big screen

The young woman began her acting career in the movie “Anna Karenina” (2012). Then in 2015 she starred in the movie «Paper Towns».

In 2016, the actress was also in the movie “Kids in Love” and “Suicide Squad”, where she played the villainous Enchantress. In 2017, she co-starred with Rihanna and Dane DeHaan in the sci-fi action film “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” That same year, she appeared in “Tulip Fever”, where she plays the role of Annetje. She quoted she was seen in films such as “London Fields” (2018), “Her Smell” (2018) and “Life in a Year”.

In 2019, he co-starred with Orlando Bloom in the series “Carnival Row” and worked with Selena Gómez for “Only murders in the building”, in its second season.

The modeling

As for her facet in modeling, Cara has caused fascination in the world of fashion. Some have considered her the new Kate Moss, in fact, she is the model she looks up to.

Despite having her first taste of fashion at the age of 9, drawing the attention of Vogue Italia with her face, it wasn’t until she was 17 that Delegvine pursued a career in the industry. She slipped in as one of the muses and models sponsored by the designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Cara Delevingne was discovered by designer Christopher Bailey, who in 2001 was the creative director of Burberry. He selected her to appear in the British brand’s spring/summer campaign, later making her her first runway appearance at the fall/winter collection show.

Her charm and singular catwalk led her to join the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012, and then open her first Chanel show with the pre-fall collection of 2013, the year in which Chanel would keep her working during the haute couture season. In 2013 she would also walk for the first time for Valentino in Paris. Brands like Etro and Versace would hire her later.

a necessary change

With her arrival in modeling, Cara Delevingne refreshed fashion by changing the paradigms about the definition of beauty in the industry. Her bushy eyebrows paved the way for an unthinkable trend of the decade, managing to create a new form of inclusion for women in and out of modeling.

This beauty icon has stood out among the models of her generation for her message towards women, not only within the fashion community, or taking advantage of the physical hallmarks that make her special, but for being a personality who advocates for human rights. of the LGBTQ community, the protection of animals and the importance of the union between women as a key factor to achieve important changes in society.