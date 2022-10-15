Cara Delevingne causes concern among family and friends: what happens?

The state of mental health Cara Delevingne, 30, causes concern after a video of the British model at the Los Angeles airport that went around the world. In it you can see the actress behave in an unusual way: disoriented, anxious, smoking, consuming drops of an unknown liquid and tripping over herself, all while talking on the phone.

While this was happening, some of his attendees were talking to airport staffwho returned the model’s luggage, so it is speculated that it was lowered from a plane.

Get out of Cara Delevingne causes concern after this video that went viral on networks.

Reactions of concern for Cara Delevingne

Photos and videos of this event quickly went viral. on social networks, and his fans were worried: “What is happening with Cara Delevingne? I feel so sad for her,” a fan of hers wrote on Twitterwhile another begged: “Can someone check on Cara Delevingne, for God’s sake?”

To this was added the fact that, days before, Cara missed her own event: the official launch of her new collection CARA LOVES KARLa collaboration with the iconic fashion house of the immortal Karl Lagerfeld.

Cara Delevingne in a photo shoot for Dior. (Photos: Instagram/ @caradelevingne)

Her sister, Poppy Delevingne, also looks worried.

After the images of Cara, her sister, also a model and socialite, went around the world Poppy Delevingne36, flew in from London, where she lives with her husband James Cook, to visit Cara in California.

Rumors suggest that Poppy would have gone to help the modelwho is apparently going through a difficult time, but has not wanted to accept it for a long time.

Yesterday, Poppy was caught outside a pilates class in Los Angeles with an attitude that the press has cataloged as “thoughtful and worried”.

The model’s sister, Poppy Delevingne, flew to Los Angeles to support Cara. (Photo: Instagram/@poppydelevingne)

Added to this is the rumor that the Delevingne family is preparing an “intervention” with Cara Delevingne after he gave some controversial statements for the magazine Stylist in which she assured: “Honestly, I did not think that she would be alive at this age”, after celebrating her 30th birthday, on August 12 in Ibiza.

“I literally couldn’t wait to turn 30, because 20 is fucking hard… Basically, you’re still a teenager, but you’re destined to be an adult and everyone tells you that this is the best time of your life,” said the protagonist of ” Paper cities”.

Margot Robbie’s angst over Cara Delevigne

On Wednesday, September 14, actress Margot Robbie looked upset just hours after leaving her friend Cara’s house. The paparazzi captured the protagonist of “Barbie” (2023) struggling to contain her emotions after leaving a rented house in West Hollywood to travel to Los Angeles International Airport around 5 pm

Earlier, Robbie, 32, had been seen leaving Delevingne’s house in West Hollywood. Although it is not clear if Cara was at home when Margot was there.

Adding to Robbie’s concerns are those of several friends: “We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been building up for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved,” she told The Sun a close friend.

“There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and make sure Cara gets the help she may need“, he added. She also said that her friends and family support the young model and that they are coming together to help her get out of this rut.

We hope that soon Cara will receive the help she needs and that her health will soon improve.

