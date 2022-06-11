Cara Delevingne celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Cara Delevingne is celebrating Pride in style!

In her most recent Instagram post, the 29-year-old model wore a multicolored fishnet top with nothing but rainbow nipple coversplus a pair of leather short shorts from the collaboration Dundas x Revolve.

Cara accessorized her look with a rainbow beaded choker and a waist-length ponytail braided with pastel ribbons.

“BE PROUD, HAPPY PRIDE,” she captioned the gallery of photos, along with a series of emojis of rainbows, unicorns, and stars.

Her post came during June Pride Month, which celebrates LGBTQIA+ people and experiences, and Delevingne identifies as pansexual.

The model’s celebrity friends praised Delevingne’s edgy look; The producer of Never Have I Ever, Mindy Kallingwrote “OMG you are so hot and interesting,” while drag artist and makeup artist Kade Gottliebbetter known as Gottmik, chimed in with a trio of heart-eyed emojis.

Face lately has been almost naked in the big moments. Earlier last month, she attended the Met Gala where she covered her naked body in gold paint wearing only a pair of nipple covers and red pants.

In 2020, the British actress opened up about her experience as a queer woman during her interview with Variety, while covering the publication’s June issue.

“I will always be, I think, pansexual,” she told the magazine. “However you define yourself, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she’, I fall in love with the person, and that’s it. I’m attracted to the person.”

the star of suicide squad also he recalled how his “old-fashioned, repressed English family” and traditional upbringing made it difficult to accept his identity.

“I used the word ‘gay’ to describe things that were sh*t all the time: ‘That’s so fucking gay of you, man,'” Delevingne said in the interview.

“Everyone used to say, ‘Oh my God, imagine fucking a woman.’ I’d say, ‘That’s disgusting.'”

She continued: “I think that was due to the fact that I just didn’t want to admit who I was,” she said. “I didn’t want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost.”

This month also has more fun in store for the model, as she too marks his debut in the series Only Murders in the Building, whose second season is scheduled to premiere on June 28.

Last month, Hulu released the trailer for the show’s upcoming second season, which featured Delevingne, along with Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine, to the cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cara will play Alice, an “art world insider” who teams up with Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charlie (Steve Martin) in his mystery solving and will act as Gomez’s love interest.