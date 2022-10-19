Cara Delevingne confirms that the suit with a shirt is out of date, better with a bra!

The model has reappeared with an impact look in Cannes, after some images that questioned her state of health

The city of Cannes Every year it becomes the center of the world and of public interest thanks to the film festival, which opens its doors shortly before the start of summer to the best-known faces of the entertainment industry. This deployment of new trends and red carpets also occurs at the beginning of the following season, autumn, when the International Market for Co-production and Entertainment Content (MICOP).

This meeting, dedicated to television professionals, also brings together a good part of the same protagonists of the festival and this year there has been among them one of the best ambassadors of the small screen in Spain, Edurne. The singer, who is an ambassador for the production company Fremantlemedia, chose a design in the purest style of her Angelina Jolie that placed her among the best dressed in the event organized by the sector. Her design, with a sweetheart neckline and cut-outs, has also convinced Cara Delevingne, who has come to this space with a short black dress with which she has shown that she has returned to being the model we knew until now.

Ziya / GTRES

We say this because just a few days ago we saw some images of the mannequin that set off all the alarms. In them, the also actress appeared apparently drugged, with a strange behavior, in which there was no lack of exaggerated gestures and with a look that has never been seen before. It is unknown if it was something momentary or if you are now in the process of recovery of his rumored addictions, but the truth is that his stellar appearance has silenced all kinds of comments about these latest graphic documents.

In addition to choosing a ‘little black dress’ with ‘cut-out’ For her stay in the French city, a formula that by the way has always worked for her and that she has used in several of her live appearances, the model has surprised with a proposal that is becoming more and more widespread. We are talking about jacket suits with a visible bra, instead of the classic jacket, an idea that Eva Longoria also considered a few months ago (adding, in addition, the very peri famous of this year 2022).

Cara Delevingne, meanwhile, has chosen a very flattering style for the promotion of her new series, ‘Planet Sex’. Specifically, a camel-colored suit signed by Stella McCartney, which has satin lapels and high-waisted trousers with a front clasp. Next, the also producer has chosen a bra in a striking tone halfway between deep purple and electric blue, adding the necessary sensuality detail to detract from the formality of the suit.

To finish, Cara Delevingne has worn a loose and wavy caramel-colored mane, proposed by the stylist Danielle Priano, with whom the mannequin has already worked on other occasions and who has also styled companions such as Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Bieber or Taylor Hill . As for makeup, some ‘smokey eyes’ with brown and reddish tonesher usual marked eyebrows and a very natural lipstick, pulling ‘nude’.