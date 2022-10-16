Cara Delevingne could cheer up and start her rehabilitation

Lthe friends of Cara Delevingne They have been stunned by her recent behavior, increasingly erratic, and the model has already been encouraged to enter a rehabilitation center.

The scope of the behavior Delevingne he has alarmed his friends to the point that they recently organized an intervention about his recent actions.

“I’m begging you, Cara, go to rehab!” were the words of a friend present according to a source who spoke with RadarOnline.

“Partying is one thing, but you’re starting to let your friends, colleagues and business associates down and that’s just not like you,” another of his friends told him.

One of the most alarming incidents involving Delevingne It happened recently, when she was late for a flight with Jay-Z and was seen walking around the airport in circles looking disoriented.

More recently, Delevingne He was absent from the launch of his fashion line with the company of the late Karl Lagerfeld, but at the same time he was able to take to social media to talk about the launch.

“They are desperately trying to make him understand that it is not too late for him to recover,” the source continued.

Delevingne was not at New York Fashion Week

In recent days there has been much speculation about the actress and her current status. What is known is that Delevingne did not show up to a New York Fashion Week event due to the problems she is currently facing.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star was also scheduled to attend the Grammy Awards ceremony, missing for obvious reasons.

Delevingne’s recent problems are one of the most worrying topics among celebrities. The video of her outside the Van Nuys airport earlier this week made her friends and family very concerned. Actress Margot Robbie created a strong bond with Cara, but her family is the most involved in her recovery.