Cara Delevingne debuts a copper tone, the color of autumn

Autumn and Halloween They go hand in hand, no doubt about it. Thinking about this time of year, the Orange It’s the color that comes to mind, right? While we love to dress up in costumes of that hue, we also like to revamp our hair tone with the. ‘Celebrities’ like Shay Mitchell, Ciara and Sydney Sweeney prove that same sentiment to be true. She now she has been the actress of ‘Suicide Squad’, Cara Delevingnewho has also joined the orange hair color.

Cara showed off her new ‘look’ in a photo carousel on Instagram to promote her upcoming documentary series ‘Planet Sex’ at the MIPCOM trade show in Cannes. In the images we have been able to see in all its splendor the golden copper tone what she looks like now and, although there is not a dramatic difference from her previous dark hair, we can see that her locks they have faded a few shades lighter.

To compare, first, let’s take a look at Face color from earlier this month:

The actress has passed a chocolate color, perfect if you are brunette, to a coppery color that reminds us of the tone of pumpkins. Check it out for yourself:

Although he has not shared who has been in charge of changing his hair color, what we do know is that the stylists, Danielle Priano and Anthony Perez, created Cara’s soft wave hairstyle. Together with Hung Vanngo, who was in charge of contributing to the ‘look’ an orange eyeshadow and nude lips. The three make up the perfect beauty trio.

This is autumn in a hair tone.