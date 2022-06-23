Cara Delevingne, Demi Lovato and Sam Smith are some of the celebrities who identify with the non-binary gender | People | Entertainment

During a concert in Los Angeles, United States, Jennifer López invited Emme on stage and surprised the audience with the way she presented her daughter, using inclusive language to refer to the gender binary.

“Elle is very very busy, full of reservations in her schedule and she is so good, it costs me a lot when Elle goes out, but she is worth every penny because she is my favorite direct partner of all time, so if you allow me…”, that’s how it was as López referred to his daughter.

Last year, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (Glaad) shared the concepts of 27 terms related to non-conventional sexuality and among them are: non-binary and/or genderqueer.

About non-binary and/or gender queer They indicated that they are “terms used by some people who feel that their gender identity and/or gender expression fall outside the categories of men and women. They may define their gender as somewhere between male and female, or they may define it as completely different from these terms. The term is not synonymous with transgender or transsexual.”

Several celebrities have been outspoken about their non-binary gender, here are some of them:

Cara Delevingne

“The whole concept of gender is analyzed in immovable terms. I wish I could dynamite those preconceived ideas. I do not consider myself to identify with a non-binary genderbut I feel as much a man as I feel a woman,” British actress and model Cara Delevingne, 29, said during an interview.

Demi lovato

Demetria Devonne Lovato, known in the art world as Demi lovatoin 2021, told her followers that she had been working on herself for a few years and in this process she was able to realize that she identified as non-binary.

Photo: RYAN PFLUGER

The 29-year-old singer said she hoped her confession would allow her to speak to more people.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith.

British artist Sam Smith, 30, is also among the celebrities who have been outspoken about this genre. He did it in September 2019. “Today is a good day, so here goes. I decided that I will change my pronouns to ELLOS / ELLAS. After a lifetime at war with my gender, I have decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I understand that there will be a lot of genre mistakes, but all I ask is that you please try. I hope you can see me as I see myself now. Thank you,” the singer said at the time.

Ezra Miller

Actor Ezra Miller. Photo: The Universe

Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller opened up about his identity in November 2018 on The Hollywood Reporter. “I do not identify as male or female. I barely identify as human”, Said the 29-year-old American.

Elliot Page

Canadian actor Elliot Page, 35, through a statement shared in 2020 said that he defines himself as a non-binary trans person. “My pronouns are he or she and my name is Elliot. I love being trans. I love to be queer”, assured the also producer, who spoke about his sexual orientation in 2014.

Elliot Page. Photo: AFP

Page together with Glaad developed the guide for the use of the terms non-binary and/or gender queer.

Miley Cyrus

In a 2015 interview, singer Miley Cyrus said that she identifies as gender nonbinary. “I don’t identify with being a man or a woman,” she said.

LP

American Laura Pergolizzi in the musical field calls herself LP. The 41-year-old artist also considers herself gender non-binary.

Dua Saleh

The singer Dua Saleh was shown as non-binary inside and outside sex education. She joined in the third season of the series and played Cal. Saleh is originally from Sudan, she came to the United States when she was five years old. Her musical career began in 2019.

Sara Ramirez

the actress of Grey’s Anatomy, Sara Ramírez, in August 2020 shared a photograph in which she accompanied a description in which she declared herself non-binary gender. “In me is the ability to be a feminine boy, a masculine girl, a masculine boy and a feminine girl. All and none. I am non-binary, ”said the 46-year-old singer.

lachlan watson

American actress Lachlan Watson debuted on Netflix as part of the cast of the series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She also identifies with the non-binary gender.

for the interview with she in 2021, the 21-year-old actress said: “I don’t think in the future (labels) will be necessary and the spectrum is limiting to a certain extent. It is simply not necessary. We are who we are and who cares.”

RubyRose

Australian actress Ruby Rose presented in 2014 the short film break-freein which the theme was to expose that sexual identity can be expressed in different ways.

It is considered a person without defined gender. “Most of the time I definitely don’t identify with either gender. I’m not a man, I don’t feel like a woman, but obviously I was born as one,” said Rose, who is also a model, DJ and TV host.

Electra Dorian

The artist Dorian Electra Fridkin Gomberg, whose stage name is Dorian Electra, is originally from the United States. flamboyant (2019) and my schedule (2020) are part of his musical work and he is also a representative of the non-binary genre and his strength is futuristic rock/pop.

“I am not a woman who dresses as a man, it is much more complex than that, but the core of my being is genderless. Even gender fluid identity is a form of identity that can put someone in a box,” she said in an interview in The Guardian. (YO)