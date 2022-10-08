Cara Delevingne doesn’t understand where her ‘weird girl’ reputation came from

Cara Delevingne credit:Bang Showbiz

From the first moment it was clear that Cara Delevingne was not going to be an it-girl to use. The model-turned-actress became famous for her bushy, trend-setting eyebrows on their own, but she quickly stood out from her peers with a hard-earned reputation as a “weird.”

In May, for example, the 29-year-old model and actress attended the Billboard Music Awards invited by her friend Megan Thee Stallion, who was going to receive an award that same night, and immediately became the star of the night when Some images lying on the ground went viral while taking photos of the rapper like one more paparazzi.

Despite the stir it caused, Cara doesn’t think there was anything out of the ordinary about his behavior, and she certainly doesn’t feel any “shame” about the attention she received because of her antics.

“That’s what I do. I was very excited… I was enjoying myself to the fullest, but people thought it was a little weird. People find me a little weird, in general, but that’s just me. There’s no shame.” opined her on her way through the Jimmy Fallon program.

In her defense, Cara reckons that this particular night practically demanded that she become Megan’s personal cheerleader. That’s why he accompanied her on her red carpet to fluff up her dress and help her get into her most flattering positions.

“I was in Vegas with friends, she really wanted to see Megan play and she asked me to come along. I didn’t know if I was going to go just sit or do something else, I thought I was just going to see her play. She had a speech that he was going to deliver because he was going to win an award, so I helped him go over his lines,” he explained. “Turns out she had a front row seat, and I was like, ‘I’m not meant to be here.'”