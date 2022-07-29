Cara Delevingne explains ‘strange’ behavior with Megan Thee Stallion at the BBMAs

Cara Delevingne has spoken out about her “strange” behavior at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

During an appearance on Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon On Wednesday, July 27, the model explained her viral photos with Megan Thee Stallion. The 29-year-old made headlines for grabbing the rapper’s dress train and making faces off camera.

Delevingne joked that she was “working as his personal assistant” because she “needed some extra work” before explaining the real reason she attended the May awards show.

«I was in Las Vegas, we are friends. She really wanted to see her play and she asked me to accompany her », she said. This year’s event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

She added: “I didn’t know I was going to go and sit or do something. I thought she was just going to come over and watch her play.”

Delevingne ended up helping her “memorize her speech” because she “was winning an award” that night before walking her down the red carpet.

“I was standing behind her and then she was trying to [do] the thing with fashion [where you] move your [dress], and I really couldn’t,” she said, referring to the “Savage” singer’s outfit, a black-and-beige Mugler miniskirt with a tank top and a flowy scarf hanging off the side. She “I was helping her and thinking, ‘Yeah, go!’ Like promoting her, being her exaggerated woman ».

the Only murders in the building The actress admitted she was surprised to discover she “had a front row seat” inside. She laughed, “I’m like, ‘I’m not supposed to be here!'”

“And then I was lying on the floor taking photos. That’s what I do, I don’t know. She was really excited,” Delevingne continued. “I’m like, ‘Let me get my angle, guys! I’m a photographer’. It was fun. I was living my best life, but people found it a little weird,” she said. “People find me weird, but that’s who I am. There is no shame”.

Later that night, 27-year-old Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, performed her hit singles “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.” When she picked up the award for Best Female Rap Artist for the second year in a row, Delevingne made meme-worthy faces that garnered attention on social media.

“Why in all the media I see of Megan at these awards do I see Cara Delevingne 5 inches away from her?” one person tweeted at the time.

Another asked: “WHY WAS HE DRAGGING?” while a third said, “Cara Delevingne’s behavior far outweighs anything embarrassing she’s ever done which I think cured my anxiety.”

A fourth chimed in: “I think Megan Thee Stallion needs a new assistant, this Cara Delevingne woman is too much.”

Despite the backlash, people had nothing but kind words to say about her interview with Fallon. “She’s not ‘weird,’ she’s quirky, energetic, and lovable!” someone wrote on YouTube. “I never met her until only murderswhat an actress.”

“She was so lovely, and I really enjoyed that interview. I’m a fan of Only murders in the building”, said another user.

Though it’s unclear how exactly the pair met, they were spotted dancing together at Cardi B’s Met Gala after-party in New York City in May, just a couple of weeks before the BBMAs.

news week has reached out to representatives for Delevingne and Pete for comment.