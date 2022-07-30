Cara Delevingne Finally Addressed *Those* BBMA Photos With Megan Thee Stallion

When Cara Delevingne appeared at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with Megan Thee Stallion, fans had questions. From throwing the “Body” rapper’s dress train up in the air on the red carpet to her strange facial expressions as she lurked in the background, images of the model’s antics at the May 15 ceremony went instantly viral. . Once inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, some even speculated that Megan was not in on the prank, as Delevingne, sitting between her and Doja Cat in the front row, appeared to be “stalking” the musician, jumping up and down in photos. , and even taking some of her own snaps while lying on the ground.

More than two months later, Delevingne finally explained exactly what was going on during Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy FallonJuly 27 episode. First joking that she just “needed a side job” as Megan’s personal assistant, she told Fallon that she was already in Las Vegas and “really wanted to see her play,” so the musician invited her to see her perform “Plan B.” and “Sweetest Pie” at the BBMAs. “I didn’t know she was going to go sit or do something, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play,” she told the Only murders in the building added the actor. “I walked in and I had a front row seat, and I said, ‘I’m not meant to be here.'”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

However, Delevingne’s seating assignment wasn’t what raised eyebrows. As for the red carpet shenanigans, she claimed she was just “being over the top” and helping her friend get the perfect fashion photo. the photos of the flat? “That’s what I do, she was really excited,” she said of her attempts to get the best angles. Knowing in advance that Megan won Best Female Rap Artist, Delevingne also helped the artist “run her lines” before her acceptance speech.

Despite all the attention, she wasn’t embarrassed. “I was living my best life, but people thought it was a bit strange,” the London native admitted to Fallon. “People find me a little weird, but that’s who I am. No shame.”

Though it’s unclear exactly how she and Meghan met or became friends, just weeks before the BBMAs, surfaced videos of the duo dancing together at Cardi B’s Met Gala after-party on May 2. After the awards show, some fans also noted that Megan appeared to have cropped Delevingne out of an audience photo of her and Doja Cat on social media, raising suspicions. how exactly the rapper felt about his behavior. However, a fan is the one who edited the photo in question, rather than the rapper herself.

Now that Delevingne has shared what was really going on, it seems clear that she was just taking on her “hype woman” duties. very really.