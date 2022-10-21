Cara Delevingne forgets the blond and conquers the fall with the tone that will be a trend

The motto of many women is “new season, new look” and there is nothing better than renewing our image with trends of the moment that can range from comparing seasonal garments such as leg warmers or shoulder pads, to modifying the style of our hair either to show off a new cut or tone with which to say goodbye to mistreated blondes during the summer and the famous ones are experts in it. Since before the official arrival of the fall many celebrities made way for brown hair from the lightest to the darkest tints, but now it was Cara Delevingne who set fashion

And it is that after starring in scandals in which the whole world was concerned about her state of health, the model appeared to affirm that she is at her best and what better way to do it with a radical change of look with which she looks beautiful and in trend with her hair. As you surely remember from the images that went viral from Cara Delevingne with a strange behavior, in his hair stood out a tone blond with dark roots, but now he has just stated that this hair style is no more.

The reason for its renewed image and hair color was on the occasion of the red carpet of the 38th edition of the International Co-production and Entertainment Content Market held in Cannes and for the occasion he forgot his blonde hair in which he has also brought chestnut trees to take on a coppery hue. Of course, the dye does not come from nowhere and it becomes a trend every fall because it helps to be in tune with the colors of the season.

The model surprised everyone with this impact look. (Photo: IG @robzangardi)

As if that were not enough, the coppery manes They have become the favorites of many people since the tone reminds of those sunny days in which the sun’s rays hit the hair making it shine and that the copper dye achieves perfectly and without having to resort to other techniques such as sunkissed highlights or golden threads that will also be trend this fall.

Instead, with the proposal Cara Delevingne bring for this fall season, you get a even tone throughout the hair and one of the best parts is that it has a rejuvenating effect, thanks to the bright tone that illuminates the face. Of course, this does not mean that it is an exclusive style for mature women, because as the model made clear, younger women can also wear it.

Something that also draws a lot of attention is that it is the ideal color for everyone, since it favors both cold and warm skin, the trick is knowing how to find the tone that best suits your skin type and that is why one of the recommendations is to leave the change of look in the hands of professionals so that the The result is impeccable, because when talking about copper, a long list of varieties is included, among which the root beer, ronze or the pumpkin spice latte stand out.

Would you steal Cara Delevigne’s look? (Photo: IG @robzangardi)

But they are not the only ones Cara Delevingne He confirmed it by wearing a coppery chestnut with which he combined the two trendy shades of fall and with which he got a shiny and radiant mane that has already captivated his fans with comments such as “impressive” or “glamor at its best”. Certain factors must be taken into account, of course. maintenance and continue wearing such an acclaimed tone.

And it is that if reddish, orange and coppery tints are characterized by something, it is because of how quickly they can lose their brightness, but it is something that can be prevented just by following a few care recommendations ranging from applying shampoos and conditioners designed for these colors, washing with cold water, applying heat protectors and also using a purple shampoo at least once a week to nuance the discoloration with which a tone like this is reached and avoid reflections or orange tones that break with the harmony of the hair.

Would you join the trend of coppery manes?, remember that they are the favorites of each autumn and that Cara Delevingne He has just inaugurated the season with his most recent look with which he caused a furor on the net and that now everyone wants to wear because of how iconic it is.

