Cara Delevingne goes out partying with the mayor of New York and gets involved

It all happened on Monday night. The 29-year-old model was attending a famous credit card promo party in Manhattan when she inadvertently, the thing got messy and ended up getting out of hand despite the fact that she was accompanied by the mayor of New York City, Eric Adam and Rihanna’s current boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Where I am? the young actress seems to be wondering – Lagencia-Crush

Cara danced completely uninhibited and clutching a large bottle of prosecco from the brand Della Vite, in which Cara and her sisters Poppy and Chloe are partners. We don’t know if it was a publicity stunt or actually, this big bottle was becoming her best friend judging by her behavior

Cara bet everything on black for her party outfit – Lagencia-Crush

Face with half-open eyes, crazy hair and a funny attitude came to surprise even the mayor of New York that ‘ojiplático’ could not believe the march that Cara was wearing.

The label always in sight. Cara was sparky, but the details were not lost on her – Lagencia-Crush

The video of them together while A$AP Rocky rapped at the party has gone viral on Twitter.

After giving everything all night, Cara retired in a taxi to her house where we assume that the next day she couldn’t get up to go to the gym.

Exaltation of friendship to the highest degree – Lagencia-Crush

And it is that Cara deserves a night off because she has not stopped working during the pandemic. After her role in ‘Suicide Squad’ and in ‘Paper Towns’now we can see the young model in the acclaimed Hulu series ‘Only murders in the building’

