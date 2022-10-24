Cara Delevingne goes to the hair dye that rejuvenates the hair more and fills the autumn days with color

Karl Lagerfeld’s eternal favorite blonde has made the change of look perfect for Halloween. The theme is always orange: the color of pumpkins, Pumpkin Spice Latteof the trees in autumn… and now of Cara Delevingne’s hair color.

The red hair dye is the favorite trend of 2022 in hairdressers and its coppery red version manages to rejuvenate any hair, word of the Danish girls. That’s why Cara Delevingne jumped from her caramel blonde to this color so sweet and sensual seems to us the greatest success.

The change seems perfect for the fall, because it achieves bring light to the face on the grayest days of the year, with cold and styles where black and gray take control. But with that red hair, they are the colors that look best, because they give it prominence.

Cara Delevingne did not come from the blond when it came to changing her dye. First made a stop at this chocolate brown so succulent, that we do not stop seeing in hairdressers and that we can even do at home with color baths. Who are you staying with? Red Face or Brown Face?

