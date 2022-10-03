Cara Delevingne has the perfect suit to look elegant and take all eyes

There is no doubt that the British model and actress Cara Delevingne She has a unique and most personal style, becoming a source of inspiration with each of her looks. We review the costume perfect that he wore and took all eyes.

Cara Delevingne: a rebel icon

In her beginnings she has been seen modeling for the best firms and became the protagonist of numerous advertising campaigns. Thus, little by little, with her beauty, she has been monopolizing hundreds of magazine covers.

Then he came to the world of cinema where he found his true passion, and also tried his luck in the world of series. However, when it comes to fashion she is a favorite of hers for her inspiring outfits.

Her changes in terms of beauty are the most radical and daring, which she can undoubtedly afford because everything looks good on her face and figure. Every now and then she likes to surprise and experiment with different models since she is open to absolutely everything.

Cara Delevingne He is not afraid of anything and it shows. Over the years, her style has made her a benchmark in fashion. For this reason, she can be seen with haute couture princess dresses as well as with masculine suits and street looks for day to day with the simplest and most normal garments.

Cara Delevingne and her perfect suit to look elegant – Source: Instagram @caradelevingne

The perfect suit to look elegant

It is very common to see the British wear suits with a masculine style, that is why we believe that it is one of her favorite garments and that she definitely knows how to look perfectly. This time she herself has shared it on her Instagram.

With a very particular black suit from the capsule collection that he presented together with the team of his mentor, karl lagerfeld. The tailleur, an iconic piece of Cara loves Karl, took all eyes at the celebration of a night in Paris. Gorgeous and with a lot of personality, this outfit showed that she can dress very feminine and sensual by simply wearing a suit made up of a jacket (with nothing underneath) and pants.

In detail, Cara Delevingne perfectly wore a black Karl Lagerfeld suit – Source: Instagram @caradelevingne

As a final shot, she accompanied it with stilettos and defined a perfect total look to look very elegant. Her hair preferred to wear it down, and that ended up defining the style of the outfit.

And you, do you dare to wear a suit with these characteristics as did Cara Delevingne? Tell us.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.