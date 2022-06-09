Cara Delevingne in a relationship with a singer? They share a passionate kiss in Italy

A threesome with Amber Head and Elon Musk?

The fact that Cara Delevingne is possibly again in a relationship leaves no one indifferent, as the love affairs of the British star have a habit of unleashing passions. In addition to her story with Michelle Rodriguez, she also fell in the arms of Paris, daughter Michael Jackson, between 2017 and 2018, just months after her separation from American musician St. Vincent. But most observers retain especially his relationship with the actress of pretty Little LiarsAshley Benson, since they got married in Las Vegas.

But the story did not last since they ended up separating after about two years of living together, giving way to a completely crazy rumor. Because Johnny Depp, recently won his trial with Amber Head, would have accused his ex-wife of having participated in a threesome in 2016 between Cara Delevingne and the South African entrepreneur Elon Musk. The latter totally denied being involved in this story. It is therefore impossible to ascertain the veracity of the facts, even if a slight doubt still hovers.

Rumors, Cara Delevingne is used to it since more recently, before being seen in a romantic setting with Leah Mason, she was suspected of being in a relationship with the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Vacations spent together , a tattoo in common… Speculation around a possible idyll between the two artists has recently made the rounds of the web. Without forgetting that they live a love story in the second season of the detective series Only Murders In The Building, broadcast on the Hulu platform. But Selena Gomez finally stopped the suspense by claiming to be just friends with the model.