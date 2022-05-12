Cara Delevingne is a fan of Daddy Yankee?

Cara Delevingne used his TikTok account to upload a video in which she is seen trying to identify a series of songs in a medley that she had ready to test herself.

Accompanying the clip of almost a minute, Cara Delevingne put a question inviting her followers to do the same as her and identify the songs. She wrote: “how many do you know?”.

Sitting in front of the camera, the British model began by shaking her head to the rhythm of “Are You Gonna Be My Girl”, by Jet, and continued adding substance to her shoulder and hand movements when “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee was played, causing reactions from fanslike the one who wrote: “Face singing Gasoline is my new reason for living” (many more asked for justice for Johnny Depp for that news of the trio that came to light recently).

He continued to lip-sync to Kevin Lyttle’s “Turn Me On” as well as Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.” But Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying” left her paused, staring awkwardly into the camera, as did Hoobstank’s “The Reason,” which had her rolling her eyes as if searching for an answer.

However, with the fragment of “Let’s Get It Started”, by The Black Eyed Peas, Cara danced again and did a marked lipsync with “I Don’t Want to Be”, by Gavin DeGraw. While Maroon 5’s “This Love” made her open her eyes and sing along, as did the same band’s “Ella She Will Be Loved,” to which she made smooth, lilting motions.

See here the video shared by Cara Delevingne